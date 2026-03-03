IIT Bombay To Release CEED 2026 M.Des Result Today At ceed.iitb.ac.in; Scorecards Available From March 10

IIT Bombay CEED 2026 M.Des Result: The CEED 2026 results for the M.Des program will be made public by IIT Bombay today, March 4, 2026. The outcome will be made available on ceed.iitb.ac.in/2026. Candidates can use their login ID and password to download the results. Only until the CEED results are announced will the CEED Part-A responses of the candidates who took the 2026 exam be accessible for download. Following the announcement of the CEED 2026 results, downloading Part A submissions will be prohibited.

The CEED Topper List and comprehensive exam information, such as the number of applicants, registered candidates, and qualified candidates, are also anticipated to be released by IIT Bombay. The candidate can apply for admission to institutions that recognise CEED 2026 scores using their CEED 2026 merit rank.

IIT Bombay CEED 2026 M.Des Result: Important Dates

Declaration of CEED Results: March 4, 2026

CEED Scorecard Available for Download: March 10, 2026

Last Date to Download CEED Scorecard: July 31, 2026

IIT Bombay CEED 2026 M.Des Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit ceed.iitb.ac.in/2026, the official website.

Step 2: Select "Result" or "Candidate Portal."

Step 3: Enter your password and registered email address to log in.

Step 4: Save the scorecard after downloading it for later use.

Direct link to check the result

IIT Bombay CEED 2026 M.Des Result: What's next?

Eligible candidates can apply for M.Des admissions at IITs and other participating institutes using their CEED 2026 merit rank.

Each institution will release its own admission notice, application form, and deadlines; separate applications are required for each institute.

Shortlisted candidates may undergo further screening, such as interviews or portfolio reviews, depending on the institute’s guidelines.

Candidates should prepare required documents, including CEED 2026 scorecard, academic certificates, mark sheets, portfolio, category/disability certificates (if applicable), and statement of purpose (SOP).

Final admission will be based on the institute’s selection process, merit list, and available seats.

IIT Bombay CEED 2026 M.Des Result: Participating institutes

The CEED 2026 participating institutes include IISc Bangalore – Centre for Product Design and Manufacturing, IIT Bombay – IDC School of Design (Industrial Design Centre), IIT Delhi – Department of Design, IIT Guwahati – Department of Design, IIT Hyderabad – Department of Design, IIT Kanpur – Design Programme, IIT Roorkee – Department of Design, IIT Jodhpur – School of Liberal Arts, IIITDM Jabalpur – Design Discipline, and IIITDM Kancheepuram – School of Interdisciplinary Design and Innovation.