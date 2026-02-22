 IIT Bombay To Publish IIT JAM 2026 Answer Key Soon; Check Download Process And Marking Scheme
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is expected to release the IIT JAM Answer Key 2026 shortly. The provisional answer key will include the official correct answers to all questions on the computer-based test.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
IIT JAM 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is expected to release the IIT JAM Answer Key 2026 soon. The provisional answer key will include the official correct answers to all questions on the computer-based test. After the provisional answer key is made public, candidates can compare their marked answers to the official solutions and calculate their likely scores.

To access the IIT JAM 2026 Answer Key, enter the email address and password. IIT Bombay will also open a challenge window in which candidates can submit objections if they find errors in the provisional key. However, students must support their claims with credible academic sources; incomplete or unsubstantiated challenges are typically rejected.

IIT JAM 2026 Answer Key: Steps to Download IIT JAM Answer Key 2026

Visit the official website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Click the link "IIT JAM Answer Key 2026."

Log in with your enrollment ID/email ID and password (if applicable).

Download the provisional answer key PDF.

Save the file for comparison and future references.

IIT JAM 2026 Answer Key: Marking Scheme

Candidates can also review the IIT JAM 2026 marking scheme before calculating their expected scores using the response sheet and upcoming answer key.


Section A

Total Questions: 30

Question Pattern

  10 questions × 1 mark each

  20 questions × 2 marks each

Negative Marking:
For 1-mark questions - 1/3 mark deducted for every wrong answer
For 2-mark questions - 2/3 mark deducted for every wrong answer

Section B

Total Questions: 10

Marks: 2 marks per question

No negative marking

Section C

Total Questions: 20

Marks:
10 questions × 1 mark each
10 questions × 2 marks each

No negative marking

