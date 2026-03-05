IIT Bombay To Declare UCEED 2026 Results Tomorrow On uceed.iitb.ac.in; Download Scorecard Till July 31

IIT Bombay UCEED 2026 Results: IIT Bombay will issue the UCEED 2026 results for the B.Des program on March 06, 2026. The outcome can be seen at uceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can use their login ID and password to download the results. Only until the UCEED results are announced will candidates who took the UCEED 2026 exam be able to obtain their UCEED Part-A replies. After the UCEED 2026 results are announced, Part A response downloads will be prohibited.
IIT Bombay UCEED 2026 Results: Important dates
UCEED 2026 Exam Date & Time:
January 18, 2026 (Sunday)
09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
Release of Draft Answer Key & Part-A Response: January 19, 2026
Last Date to Submit Comments on Draft Answer Key: January 22, 2026
Release of Final Answer Key (Part-A): January 28, 2026
Announcement of Cut-off Marks for Part-A: February 05, 2026
Declaration of Results: March 06, 2026
Start Date for Scorecard Download: March 10, 2026
Last Date to Download Scorecard: July 31, 2026
IIT Bombay UCEED 2026 Results: Steps to check the result
Candidates can follow the instructions below to download the results:
Step 1: Click on the UCEED result link.
Step 2: A log-in window will be displayed to you.
Step 3: Enter your password and registered email address.
Step 4: The UCEED 2026 results will appear on the screen after a successful login.
Step 5: Take a printout of the outcome after downloading it.
IIT Bombay UCEED 2026 Results: Merit Rank & Qualification
Each shortlisted candidate will be awarded a Common Merit Rank (All India Rank).
All shortlisted candidates in UCEED 2026 will be considered qualified.
However, obtaining a rank does not guarantee admission to the BDes programme.
IIT Bombay UCEED 2026 Results: Scorecard Guidelines
The UCEED 2026 Scorecard will not be issued in hard copy.
Scorecards will not be sent by post or email.
Candidates must download the scorecard online within the specified period.
IIT Bombay UCEED 2026 Results: Part-A Response Sheet Access
Candidate responses for Part-A will be available for download only until the result declaration.
After the announcement of UCEED results, the download link for Part-A responses will be disabled.
No further requests for Part-A responses will be entertained after that.