 IIT Bombay Students Urge Institute To End Collaborations Wwith Israeli Universities Amid Conflict
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Bombay Students Urge Institute To End Collaborations Wwith Israeli Universities Amid Conflict

IIT Bombay Students Urge Institute To End Collaborations Wwith Israeli Universities Amid Conflict

The students are calling for a reevaluation of these ties to align with ethical standards and support for oppressed communities.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
IIT Bombay | IIT Bombay (Facebook)

Students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have called on the institute to reconsider its collaborations with Israeli universities amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

In a social media post shared by the student body of IITB, Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), an official IITB mail was attached that highlighted a free webinar invitation from Israel's Bar-Ilan International School.

The student body stated, “Despite the ongoing genocide of Palestinians, it's troubling to see @iitbombay maintaining collaborations with Israeli universities. We must align our partnerships with our values of human rights for all.”

Students demand institute to reconsider collaborations with Israeli universities

FPJ Shorts
China: Cockroach Crawls Into Man's Nose While He Is Sleeping, Here's What Happened Later
China: Cockroach Crawls Into Man's Nose While He Is Sleeping, Here's What Happened Later
Radhika Merchant With No Makeup And Simple Attire Dances Her Heart Out With Anant Ambani At Ganpati Visarjan
Radhika Merchant With No Makeup And Simple Attire Dances Her Heart Out With Anant Ambani At Ganpati Visarjan
'Joy, Peace And Love...': Sachin Tendulkar Writes Heartfelt Message After Performing Ganpati Visarjan At Home; Video
'Joy, Peace And Love...': Sachin Tendulkar Writes Heartfelt Message After Performing Ganpati Visarjan At Home; Video
Elon Musk Could Be A Trillionaire In 3 Years; India's Gautam Adani To Join Tesla Boss By 2028, Says Report
Elon Musk Could Be A Trillionaire In 3 Years; India's Gautam Adani To Join Tesla Boss By 2028, Says Report

Students have written to the General Secretary of Academic Affairs, referencing accusations of “genocide” by the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court against Israel.

They argue that IIT Bombay should reconsider its connections with institutions linked to human rights violations in occupied Palestine, as these affiliations conflict with the principles of justice, equality, and human dignity.

The letter to the GSAA reads: “In solidarity with the Palestinian people, we urge the Institute and the student body to reconsider and end any collaborations or exchanges with Israeli universities. This is not just a moral responsibility but a meaningful gesture of support for those enduring oppression. Our commitment to academic freedom and human rights must transcend our borders. By distancing ourselves from institutions implicated in these atrocities, we can clearly advocate for peace and justice.”

Read Also
IIT-Bombay Sees 22 Pc Growth In R&D Funds; Receives ₹700 Cr In 2023-24
article-image

While acknowledging the issue's complexity, the students believe it is crucial to have an open discussion about the institute’s role in either supporting or opposing these injustices.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amid Rising Costs, Canada's New Work Hours Rule Worries Indian Students

Amid Rising Costs, Canada's New Work Hours Rule Worries Indian Students

Breaking The Myth Of Cultural Differences Between India and Canada

Breaking The Myth Of Cultural Differences Between India and Canada

IIT Bombay Students Urge Institute To End Collaborations Wwith Israeli Universities Amid Conflict

IIT Bombay Students Urge Institute To End Collaborations Wwith Israeli Universities Amid Conflict

Indian PhD Student Secures Australian Government Scholarship for Liquid Hydrogen Research

Indian PhD Student Secures Australian Government Scholarship for Liquid Hydrogen Research

Delhi University Student's Union Elections Set for September 27: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi University Student's Union Elections Set for September 27: Everything You Need to Know