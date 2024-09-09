IIT Bombay Students Urge Institute To End Collaborations Wwith Israeli Universities Amid Conflict

IIT Bombay | IIT Bombay (Facebook)

Students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have called on the institute to reconsider its collaborations with Israeli universities amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

In a social media post shared by the student body of IITB, Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), an official IITB mail was attached that highlighted a free webinar invitation from Israel's Bar-Ilan International School.

The student body stated, “Despite the ongoing genocide of Palestinians, it's troubling to see @iitbombay maintaining collaborations with Israeli universities. We must align our partnerships with our values of human rights for all.”

Despite the ongoing Genocide of Palestinians by Israel, it's concerning to see the @iitbombay administration continuing collaborations with Israeli universities. We must stand against injustice and ensure that our partnerships align with our values of human rights for all. pic.twitter.com/iuzXuaNXp8 — APPSC IIT Bombay (@AppscIITb) September 8, 2024

Students demand institute to reconsider collaborations with Israeli universities

Students have written to the General Secretary of Academic Affairs, referencing accusations of “genocide” by the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court against Israel.

They argue that IIT Bombay should reconsider its connections with institutions linked to human rights violations in occupied Palestine, as these affiliations conflict with the principles of justice, equality, and human dignity.

The letter to the GSAA reads: “In solidarity with the Palestinian people, we urge the Institute and the student body to reconsider and end any collaborations or exchanges with Israeli universities. This is not just a moral responsibility but a meaningful gesture of support for those enduring oppression. Our commitment to academic freedom and human rights must transcend our borders. By distancing ourselves from institutions implicated in these atrocities, we can clearly advocate for peace and justice.”

While acknowledging the issue's complexity, the students believe it is crucial to have an open discussion about the institute’s role in either supporting or opposing these injustices.