 IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Parents To Continue Azad Maidan Protest, Demand Strict Action In Case
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IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Parents To Continue Azad Maidan Protest, Demand Strict Action In Case

Parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode will continue their protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, demanding strict action in connection with his case. The family said the agitation will begin from 10 am and continue until their demands are addressed. Earlier, Sahil’s father Ravindra Wakode held a hunger strike on September 24 after receiving police permission.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, September 27, 2026, 09:39 PM IST
IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Parents To Continue Azad Maidan Protest, Demand Strict Action In Case
IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Parents To Continue Azad Maidan Protest, Demand Strict Action In Case | PTI

Mumbai: The parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode will continue their protest at Azad Maidan tomorrow, demanding strict action in connection with his case.

Parents Seek Action In Case

Sahil Wakode’s parents have decided to stage the protest from 10 am onwards and said they will continue their agitation until strict action is taken.

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'Even If I Die, I Will Not Give Up': Sahil Wakode’s Father Announces Hunger Strike From Sep 28,...

Earlier, on Thursday, September 24, Sahil’s father, Ravindra Wakode, had staged a hunger strike at Azad Maidan after obtaining permission from the Azad Maidan Police. The family has now decided to continue the agitation tomorrow as well, reiterating their demand for strict action in the matter.

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