IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Parents To Continue Azad Maidan Protest, Demand Strict Action In Case | PTI

Mumbai: The parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode will continue their protest at Azad Maidan tomorrow, demanding strict action in connection with his case.

Parents Seek Action In Case

Sahil Wakode’s parents have decided to stage the protest from 10 am onwards and said they will continue their agitation until strict action is taken.

Earlier, on Thursday, September 24, Sahil’s father, Ravindra Wakode, had staged a hunger strike at Azad Maidan after obtaining permission from the Azad Maidan Police. The family has now decided to continue the agitation tomorrow as well, reiterating their demand for strict action in the matter.

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