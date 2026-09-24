IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakhode Suicide Probe Hinges On iPhone Access As Crime Branch Examines Exam-Day Events | AI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch is facing a major challenge in its investigation into the alleged suicide of 22-year-old IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakhode, as his iPhone has not yet been unlocked.

Investigators Probe Events Before Student’s Death

The Crime Branch is investigating what exactly happened on September 18, the day Wakhode died by suicide. It had been alleged that Wakhode used his mobile phone during a mid-semester examination and that the matter was noticed by a professor. A theory had subsequently emerged that Wakhode returned to his room and died by suicide after allegedly being caught copying during the examination.

However, investigators are yet to access the data stored on his iPhone. The Crime Branch is taking technical assistance to try to unlock the device, as several key details in the case could emerge only after its contents are examined.

Statements Of More Students Being Recorded

Clarity is also expected on allegations involving ChatGPT once investigators gain access to the phone and examine the relevant data and communications.

The Crime Branch is also recording statements of additional students in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the statements of Wakhode’s parents were recorded by the police on Tuesday. His family has alleged that they were taken by the police without being informed that they would be taken to Yavatmal. The family is also reportedly considering returning to Mumbai and staging a hunger strike.

CCTV Footage From Examination Hall Surfaces

CCTV Footage From Examination Hall Surfaces : A CCTV clip purportedly from the IIT Bombay examination hall on September 18 has also surfaced. The footage is claimed to have been recorded around 20 minutes before the examination ended.

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In the clip, Wakhode, wearing a black T-shirt, is seen seated on the first bench and appearing to write his examination. A teacher is seen approaching him and stopping near his bench before appearing to question him.

Wakhode is then seen getting up from the bench and subsequently sitting down again. The interaction between the student and the teacher continues for some time.

The authenticity and context of the CCTV footage are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation. The footage may help investigators establish the sequence of events inside the examination hall before Wakhode left the premises.

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