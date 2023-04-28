 IIT Bombay starts centre for machine intelligence and data science
IIT Bombay starts centre for machine intelligence and data science

The event includes a two-day (April 28 & April 29, 2023) “AI Impact Workshop,” that brought together thought leaders and experts across academia, industry, defence, and government to discuss AI/ML applications in diverse fields including defence, engineering, and manufacturing amongst others.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
IIT Bombay

Mumbai: IIT Bombay, on April 28, 2023, inaugurated a centre for Machine intelligence and data sciences to further its mission of being the thought and technology leader through impactful teaching, research, academic outreach and industry collaboration. Set up in 2020, the physical space of this Centre was unveiled during an inaugural ceremony held on campus on April 28, 2023. C-MInDS shall be temporarily housed at IIT Bombay’s Kanwal Rekhi School of Information Technology (KRESIT).  

The inauguration event was presided over by Chief Guest Dr. Samir Kamat, Secretary, DDR&D and Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The event includes a two-day (April 28 & April 29, 2023) “AI Impact Workshop,” that brought together thought leaders and experts across academia, industry, defence, and government to discuss AI/ML applications in diverse fields including defence, engineering, and manufacturing amongst others. 

