IIT Bombay Schedules UCEED 2027 Exam For January 17; Official Notification By October 1

UCEED 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the examination date for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2027. The entrance examinations will be conducted on January 17, 2027, in a single shift across the country.

IIT Bombay, the conducting body for both examinations, has stated that the detailed schedule, including registration dates, eligibility criteria, admit card release, and other important events, will be announced by October 1st, 2026.

Candidates seeking admission to design programs can apply through the official websites once the registration process begins. UCEED applications will be available at uceed.iitb.ac.in .

UCEED 2027: Admission Process

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programs offered by:

IIT Bombay

IIT Delhi

IIT Guwahati

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Roorkee

IIITDM Jabalpur

Apart from these institutes, several other colleges across India also accept UCEED scores for admission to undergraduate design programs.

UCEED 2027 Exam Pattern

Part A

NAT (Numerical Answer Type): 14 questions, 56 marks

MSQ (Multiple Select Questions): 15 questions, 60 marks

MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions): 28 questions, 84 marks

Total: 57 questions, 200 marks

Part B

Sketching: 50 marks

Design Aptitude: 50 marks