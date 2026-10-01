IIT Bombay Opens UCEED, CEED 2027 Registration; Apply By October 31

IIT Bombay | File

UCEED, CEED 2027 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has opened registrations for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2027 and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2027 on October 1. Eligible candidates can submit their applications by October 31, 2026, by paying the prescribed registration fee.

The entrance examinations will be conducted on January 17, 2027, from 9 am to 12 noon in a single shift. Candidates can apply for UCEED through the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in, and for CEED through ceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes, while CEED is used for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes and PhD programmes at participating institutions.

UCEED, CEED 2027: Important Dates

The registration window for both examinations opened on October 1. Candidates applying with the regular fee must complete the process by October 31. The late-fee registration window will remain open until November 6, 2026, at 5 pm.

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The admit cards for both examinations are scheduled to be available for download from January 1, 2027, at 1 pm.

Important Dates For UCEED And CEED 2027

Registration begins: October 1, 2026

Last date to apply with regular fee: October 31, 2026

Last date to apply with late fee: November 6, 2026, till 5 pm

Admit card release: January 1, 2027, at 1 pm

Examination date: January 17, 2027

Exam timing: 9 am to 12 noon

Draft Part A answer key release: January 19, 2027

Deadline to submit comments on draft answer key: January 21, 2027, till 5 pm

Final Part A answer key release: January 26, 2027, at 5 pm

Part A shortlisting/cut-off announcement: February 4, 2027

UCEED 2027 result declaration: March 6, 2027

CEED 2027 result declaration: March 3, 2027

CEED 2027 scorecard download window: March 10 to July 31, 2027

UCEED, CEED 2027 Eligibility Criteria

UCEED eligibility

Candidates who passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination in 2026, or are appearing for the qualifying examination in 2027, are eligible to apply for UCEED 2027. Students from all streams, including Science, Commerce, Arts and Humanities, can appear for the examination.

CEED eligibility

Candidates applying for CEED 2027 must have completed a graduate degree, diploma or postgraduate degree programme of at least three years' duration after Class 12. Candidates appearing for the final examination of such a programme by July 2027 are also eligible.

Applicants who have passed the five-year Government Diploma in Art (G.D. Art) after Class 10 by July 2027 can also apply.

UCEED 2027 Registration Fee

The UCEED application fee varies according to the candidate's category and nationality.

For Indian nationals, the registration fee is ₹2,000 for all female candidates and candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD categories. Other candidates must pay ₹4,000.

For foreign nationals holding valid Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) or Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cards issued before March 4, 2021, the fee is ₹2,000 for female candidates and PwD candidates, and ₹4,000 for other candidates.

Foreign nationals, including OCI/PIO cardholders whose cards were issued on or after March 4, 2021, must pay US$200 (approximately ₹19,200) if applying from a SAARC country and US$250 (approximately ₹24,000) if applying from a non-SAARC country.

CEED 2027 Registration Fee

The CEED 2027 application fee is ₹2,000 for all female candidates and candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD categories. All other candidates must pay ₹4,000.

Candidates should complete the registration process and pay the applicable fee before the deadline. Those applying after October 31 will have to pay the prescribed late fee.

Steps to apply for UCEED 2027

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the UCEED application process:

Step 1: Visit the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link and enter the required email address.

Step 3: Complete the registration by providing the additional details requested and creating a password for the applicant account.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with personal information, category details, EWS and PwD status, contact details and other required information.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of the photograph, signature and other documents specified in the application form.

Step 6: Pay the applicable registration fee through the available online payment options.

Step 7: Review the details, submit the application and download a copy of the completed form for future reference.

How to apply for CEED 2027

Candidates applying for CEED 2027 can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Register using the required details, including name, email address, date of birth, gender, address and mobile number.

Step 3: Create a password for the applicant account and complete the eligibility check.

Step 4: Enter personal, correspondence and educational qualification details in the application form.

Step 5: Select the examination centres and upload the required scanned documents, including photograph, signature and applicable educational or category certificates.

Step 6: Pay the registration fee online using an available payment method, such as net banking, debit card or credit card.

Step 7: Check the application details, submit the form and retain a copy for future reference.

Candidates should verify the eligibility requirements, fee details and application instructions on the respective official websites before submitting their forms.