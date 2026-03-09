IIT Bombay MDes 2026 Registration Begins For 78 Seats At acad.iitb.ac.in; Check Eligibility And Dates

IIT Bombay MDes 2026 Registration: The MDes and MDes by Research programs at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) are now accepting applications. By March 23, 2026, qualified applicants may apply for the Master of Design (MDes) programs via the official websites at acad.iitb.ac.in and portal.iitb.ac.in. For the academic year 2026–2027, the engineering institute will accept 68 students for its MDes program and 10 for MDes by Research.

IIT Bombay MDes 2026 Registration: Important dates

Online application deadline: March 23, 2026

Application with ₹500 late fee: March 26, 2026 (5 PM)

Written test (MDes & MDes by Research): May 8, 2026

MDes interviews: May 9–10, 2026

Results announcement: June 1, 2026

IIT Bombay MDes 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

MDes Programme: Candidates must have at least 55% marks in the qualifying degree.

- SC, ST, PwD candidates: Minimum 50% marks required.

MDes by Research: Applicants must have at least 60% marks in the qualifying degree.

- SC, ST, PwD candidates: Minimum 55% marks required.

CEED Requirement: Candidates must have a valid CEED 2026 score.

- Exception: Applicants with BDes/MDes/MArch from IITs with a minimum CGPA/CPI of 8.00 (on a 10-point scale) are exempt from the CEED requirement.

Application Fee

General & OBC (Male candidates): ₹300

SC, ST & PwD candidates: ₹150

Female candidates (all categories): ₹150

Third-gender candidates: Same fee as applicable for male candidates in their respective category.

IIT Bombay MDes 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Qualify the CEED 2026 exam and obtain a valid score.

Step 2: Visit the MDes admission portal of the IDC School of Design, IIT Bombay.

Step 3: Register online and create a login using your email ID and password.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with personal, academic, and CEED score details.

Step 5: Upload required documents, including photograph, signature, and certificates.

Step 6: Pay the application fee online according to your category.

Step 7: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Step 8: Shortlisted candidates will be called for a written test and interview as part of the admission process.

Direct link to apply

IIT Bombay MDes 2026 Registration: Required documents

According to the IDC School of Design, IIT Bombay MDes Admission Brochure 2026, applicants must upload the following documents during the online application process:

Recent colour photograph (JPG format)

Scanned copy of signature (JPG format)

Degree/Diploma certificate (PDF)

- If the degree is not yet issued, upload the final-year mark sheet or provisional certificate

- If the course is ongoing, upload a certificate from the Principal or Head of Department

Higher Secondary (Class 12) certificate (PDF)

Proof of date of birth (Birth certificate / Passport / School leaving certificate / Class 10 or 12 certificate)

Experience certificate (if applicable)

Category certificate for SC/ST/OBC-NCL candidates (valid certificate issued by the appropriate authority)

EWS certificate (for candidates applying under the EWS category)

PwD medical certificate (if applicable)

Name change proof, if the name differs from the degree certificate (gazette notification / marriage certificate / passport page)

Stream-specific task or design assignment for each MDes stream applied for (PDF format).