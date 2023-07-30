IIT Bombay Internship: Apply For Embedded Firmware Engineering Post Till August 10th

IIT Bombay Internship | IIT Bombay

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB) is providing platform to students for Internship at the Premiere institute. Interested candidates can apply for the position in the department of electrical engineering under Professor Sandeep Anand (power electronics). The team is building intelligent energy management systems for smart grid solar, storage, and EV charging applications. Candidates can apply for this Internship now and the last date for applying to this internship is 10th August, 2023.

Requirements:

Experience with Modbus TCP/IP is a plus.

Responsibility:

Selected intern’s day-to-day responsibilities include helping develop firmware for system-level control of a PV + storage hybrid power plant.

Apply for Internship from this link

Skill(s) required

C++ Programming

C Programming

Python

Read Also IIT Bombay Secures Top Spot In Government Engineering College Rankings 2023: IIRF Rankings 2023

Important things to remember before applying:

Candidate must be available for full time (in-office) internship.

Internship can be started between 26th Jul'23 and 30th Aug'23.

Candidate should be available for duration of 3 months.

The members of the faculty of IIT Bombay are engaged in a wide range of activities besides substantial academic and research commitments. They contribute significantly to the country's growth in science and technology by making their services available to various national and state level committees. IITB provides a reasonably flat organisational environment and work culture for both its faculty and staff.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)