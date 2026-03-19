IIT Bombay Declares JAM 2026 Result At jam2026.iitb.ac.in; Check Direct Link

IIT Bombay JAM 2026: The official website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in, has published IIT JAM 2026. By logging in with their enrolment ID and password, candidates who took the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) on February 15, 2026, can now see their results at official website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Applicants must go to the official portal and input their login information in order to view the results. The All India Rank (AIR), qualifying status, and marks earned are among the important details shown on the scorecard.

Direct link to check the result

IIT Bombay JAM 2026: Important dates

IIT JAM 2026 Exam: February 15, 2026

Response Sheet Release: February 18, 2026

Final Answer Key Release: March 2026

Result Declaration: March 19, 2026

Merit List Release: March 19, 2026

Scorecard Availability: March 27, 2026

IIT Bombay JAM 2026: Exam details

The exam was administered in two shifts: in the morning and in the afternoon. Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Geology, Economics, Biotechnology, and Mathematical Statistics were among the seven subjects covered by IIT JAM.

IIT Bombay JAM 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the JAM 2026 Result or login link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your enrolment ID/email ID and password.

Step 4: Click on the Submit/Login button.

Step 5: Your IIT JAM 2026 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

IIT Bombay JAM 2026: Merit List details

Each subject will have its own merit list. The admissions procedure will only be open to those on the list. MSc, MSc PhD, and integrated programs are all accepted.

IITs and the Indian Institute of Science are among the participating institutions. Marks and available seats determine the merit list. After the results are announced, candidates need to carefully check the details. Any disparity should be reported right once to the authorities in charge of the examination. The merit list will be accessible online for download.