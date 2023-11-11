IIT Bombay Celebrates National Education Day On The Birth Anniversary Of India's First Education Minister

X - @iitbombay

India celebrates National Education Day every year on the Birth Anniversary of Independent India's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on November 11. The Indian Institute Of Technology Bombay celebrated National Education Day 2023 on Friday, November 10, 2023.

The celebration commenced at 3 pm at the Prof. B. Nag Auditorium, VMCC campus, IIT Bombay. The Chief Guest for the celebration were Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research & Secretary, Dept. of Scientific and Industrial Research.

IIT Bombay shared pictures from their celebration on their official X handle. "To commemorate the birth anniversary of India's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, IIT Bombay celebrated National Education Day today. Our heartiest congratulations to the awardees", the post read.

IIT Bombay also hosted an award ceremony for the faculty members. The awards included Research Publication Awards 2022, Research Dissemination Awards 2022, Early Research Achiever Awards 2022 and Prof. Krithi Ramamritham Award for Creative Research 2022. Each research award carries a citation, a cash award of rupees 5000 and a internal research grant of 5 Lakh rupees. Prof. Krithi Ramamritham Award carries a citation and a cash award of 1 Lakh rupees. This award ceremony is conducted every year on the occasion of National Education Day to recognise the achievements of the faculty members.