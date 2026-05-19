IIT Bombay Average Salary Hits Rs 26.45 Lakh; 1,422 Students Placed

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IIT Bombay recorded a 3.5% decline in accepted job offers during the 2024–25 placement season, even as average and median salary packages rose sharply, according to a report by The Times of India.

The institute’s latest placement report showed that 1,422 students accepted job offers, compared with 1,475 in the previous academic year. Of the 2,469 students who registered for placements, 2,040 participated in the recruitment process.

Despite the drop in offers, compensation improved significantly. The average annual package increased to ₹26.45 lakh from ₹23.5 lakh last year, while the median salary rose to ₹20 lakh from ₹17.92 lakh, indicating stronger pay trends amid a more selective hiring market.

“The total number of accepted job offers was around 3.5% lower than last year,” IIT Bombay said in its placement report. “Despite the decrease in the number of offers, both the average and median CTC have increased by approximately 10%.”

According to The Times of India, pre-placement offers remained unchanged at 260, while international offers fell from 78 to 65.

Nearly half of all accepted offers, 705 out of 1,422, were in the ₹20 lakh and above bracket. More than 60% of placements carried annual salaries exceeding ₹16.75 lakh.

BTech students continued to anchor campus placements, while MTech placements showed a modest recovery after recent declines.

PhD placements, however, have fallen steadily over the past three years, dropping from 523 in 2021–22 to 367 in 2024–25 as per The Times of India report. Institute officials told The Times of India that many doctoral graduates are increasingly choosing postdoctoral positions, academic careers, and research opportunities over corporate jobs.

A total of 417 companies participated in the placement process, with 368 extending offers, highlighting sustained recruiter interest in IIT Bombay graduates despite softer hiring volumes.