IIT BHU Student Gang-Rape Case: 3 Suspects, Allegedly BJP IT Cell Members, Apprehended; Probe Underway

IIT BHU Student Gang-Rape Case: Three Suspects Apprehended; Possible Ties To BJP IT Cell | Twitter/ @raksha_s27

Varanasi Police have successfully apprehended three suspects accused of gang-raping an IIT BHU student, according to various local media reports. The arrested individuals are Kunal Pandey from Brij Enclave Colony Sunderpur, and Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan and Saksham Patel from Jivadhipur Bajardiha. The police also recovered the motorcycle used in the crime.

Media reports and social media posts alleged that two of the suspects arrested in connection with the gang rape case are linked to the BJP IT cell. Kunal Pandey holds the position of metropolitan coordinator in the BJP IT cell in Varanasi, while Saksham Patel serves as the Varanasi metropolitan co-convenor in the IT cell.

What happened?

The horrifying incident occurred on the night of November 1 at IIT BHU when three youths on motorcycles forced a girl student at gunpoint to undress. They proceeded to assault and gang-rape her, documenting the heinous act through video.

The victim, a B.Tech student in the Department of Mathematical Engineering, was walking around 1:30 am when she encountered her friend near the Gandhi Smriti Hostel intersection on the campus. Three assailants on motorcycles intercepted them, with the friend eventually being sent away. The victim was forcibly taken to a secluded area, where she was subjected to sexual assault, threats, and the confiscation of her phone.

Following the crime, the police launched an intensive investigation, reviewing footage from over 170 CC cameras on the BHU IIT campus. After approximately two months, the joint efforts of the Crime Branch and Lanka police station led to the detention and interrogation of Kunal Pandey and his friend from the Susuwahi area. The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in the case, providing hope for justice for the victim.