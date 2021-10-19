IISER UG admissions through JEE Advanced 2021 begins tomorrow on iiseradmission.in

The admission to Undergraduate courses at Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) for those appearing through the IIT-JEE channel will open will begin tomorrow.

As per the update on the IISER website, the application portal for those appearing through the IIT-JEE channel will open on 20th Oct 2021 (tentatively).

Meanwhile, the online application is closed for KVPY and SCB Channels.

The Government of India has established IISERs at Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati to integrate and promote interdisciplinary science education and research. Over the years IISERs have been successfully attracting talented young minds. An overarching goal of the IISERs is to enable students to shape the nation by inventing and implementing sustainable solutions for societal problems through research in science. This is being achieved by our faculty of international repute together with bright students. In a short span of time IISERs have generated an incredible amount of intellectual property in the form of publications and patents.

About BS and BS-MS Dual Degree Program

(i) Five-year dual degree program for science students

(ii) Classroom learning integrated with research, providing ample scope for interdisciplinary activities

(iii) Curriculum with a focus on both breadth and depth in sciences, engineering sciences and economics

(iv) Opportunity to pursue impactful research

(v) Fully residential campuses with well-equipped hostels

(vi) Access to on-campus medical, sports and other recreational facilities

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:18 AM IST