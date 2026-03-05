IISER IAT 2026 Registration Begins Today At iiseradmission.in; Exam On June 7

IISER IAT 2026 Application: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) began the application process for the IISER Aptitude Test 2026 today on the website. The application portal will conclude on April 13, 2026, at 11:55 PM IST.

Candidates should be aware that the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) is the only way to be admitted to IISERs. The computer-based IAT will be given at different locations throughout India on Sunday, June 7, 2026 (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM IST).

If candidates have any questions about the application forms, they can contact the IISER Helpline by phone at +91 7205457461 (2 PM to 5 PM, working days) or by email at askjac2026@iiserbpr.ac.in .

IISER IAT 2026 Application: Important Dates

Application Portal Opens: March 5, 2026

Application Portal Closes: April 13, 2026, 11:55 PM IST

Corrections in Application Forms:

Starts: April 16, 2026, 11:00 AM IST

Ends: April 18, 2026, 11:55 PM IST

Hall Tickets Release: May 24, 2026

IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026: June 7, 2026 (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon IST)

IISER IAT 2026 Application: How To Apply?

To complete the IISER IAT 2026 Application Form, candidates can review the following steps:

Step 1: Go to iiseradmission.in, the official website.

September 2: To register for IISER IAT 2026, click the link. Enter your email address and mobile number when registering.

Step 3: Enter the data, including academic and personal information.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents as directed.

Step 5: Select the IISER campuses of your choice

Step 6: Fill out the application and send it in.

Step 7: Save the confirmation page to your computer for later use.

IISER IAT 2026 Application: Application Fees

Candidates should be aware that there is no refund for the application fee. The IISER IAT 2026 application fees are as follows:

General, EWS, OBC, and OBC-NCL- Rs 2000.

Foreign National category - Rs 12000

PwD, Kashmiri Migrants/Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindu Families (Non-Migrant), and SC/ST categories - Rs 1000

IISER IAT 2026 Application: Participating Institutions

The following institutions will use IAT 2026 for admitting students to their programs as specified below:

IIT Madras: 4-Year Bachelor of Science (BS) Program

IIT Guwahati: 4-Year BS Program in Biomedical Science and Engineering

IISc Bengaluru: 4-Year Bachelor of Science (BS) (Research) Program

IACS Kolkata: Integrated BS–MS in Science Program

IIEST Shibpur: 5-Year BS–MS Program in Chemistry, Physics, and Applied Geology