 IISER IAT 2026 Application Begins Tomorrow At iiseradmission.in; Apply Till April 13, Here’s What Candidates Must Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIISER IAT 2026 Application Begins Tomorrow At iiseradmission.in; Apply Till April 13, Here’s What Candidates Must Know

IISER IAT 2026 Application Begins Tomorrow At iiseradmission.in; Apply Till April 13, Here’s What Candidates Must Know

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) will commence the application process for the IISER Aptitude Test 2026 tomorrow. The application portal closes on April 13, 2026, at 11:55 PM IST. The IAT is a computer-based test that will be administered on Sunday, June 7, 2026 (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM IST), at various centers across India.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 11:38 AM IST
article-image

IISER IAT 2026 Application: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) will commence the application process for the IISER Aptitude Test 2026 tomorrow. The application portal closes on April 13, 2026, at 11:55 PM IST.

Candidates should note that the admissions to IISERs are exclusively through the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT). The IAT is a computer-based test that will be administered on Sunday, June 7, 2026 (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM IST) at various centers across India.

Candidates can reach out to the IISER Helpline numbers in case of any issues with the application forms via email at askjac2026@iiserbpr.ac.in or phone number +91 7205457461 (2 PM to 5 PM, working days).

IISER IAT 2026 Application: Important Dates

FPJ Shorts
Indian Army Opens Fire Following Suspicious Movement Along LoC In J&K’s Rajouri
Indian Army Opens Fire Following Suspicious Movement Along LoC In J&K’s Rajouri
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ulka, Aishwarya & Aditi Starrer Shows Jump On Tuesday, Collects ₹4 Crore
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ulka, Aishwarya & Aditi Starrer Shows Jump On Tuesday, Collects ₹4 Crore
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Debuts With Discount Amid Market Turmoil
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Debuts With Discount Amid Market Turmoil
Maharashtra Budget 2026–27: Ladki Bahin Scheme Likely To See Hike From ₹1,500 To ₹2,100 As CM Devendra Fadnavis Set To Present Budget On March 6
Maharashtra Budget 2026–27: Ladki Bahin Scheme Likely To See Hike From ₹1,500 To ₹2,100 As CM Devendra Fadnavis Set To Present Budget On March 6

Application Portal Opens: March 5, 2026

Application Portal Closes: April 13, 2026, 11:55 PM IST

Corrections in Application Forms:

Starts: April 16, 2026, 11:00 AM IST

Ends: April 18, 2026, 11:55 PM IST

Release of Hall Tickets: May 24, 2026

IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026: June 7, 2026 (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon IST)

IISER IAT 2026 Application: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are eligible to apply:

Class XII Science Students who are 2024, 2025, or 2026 pass-outs

Minimum 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwD) are eligible.

Any three subjects such as Maths, chemistry, biology, or Physics should be taken in Class XII

IISER IAT 2026 Application: Admissions

The following is the Admission Criteria for the IISER IAT 2026 Applications:

As per the official website, the admissions to IISERs are exclusively through the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT). The IAT is a computer-based test scheduled on Sunday, June 7, 2026 (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM IST), at various centers across India.

IISER IAT 2026 Application: How To Apply?

Candidates can check out the following steps to fill the IISER IAT 2026 Application Form:

Step 1: Visit the official website iiseradmission.in. 

Sep 2: Click on the link for IISER IAT 2026 registration. Register using basic details such as email ID and mobile number 

Step 3: Add in the information, such as the personal details and academic details 

Step 4: Upload the required documents as specified.

Step 5: Choose the preferred IISER campuses 

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

IISER IAT 2026 Application: Application Fees

Candidates should note that the application fee is nonrefundable. The following is the application fees for the IISER IAT 2026 Application:

General, EWS, OBC, and OBC-NCL- Rs 2000.

PwD, Kashmiri Migrants/Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindu Families (Non-Migrant), and SC/ST categories - Rs 1000

 Foreign National category - Rs 12000

Candidates can check out the details regarding the admissions. Here 

Follow us on