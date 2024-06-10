IISER IAT 2024 Answer Key Released At iiseradmission.in

The Indian Institutes of Scientific Education and Research (IISERs) have released the answer key for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT 2024). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the answer key from the official website, iiseradmission.in.
Important Dates:
Students' Responses Upload: June 12
Objection Portal Available: June 12 to June 14
Final Answer Key Release: June 21
Exam Pattern:
Total Questions: 60 (15 each from Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics)
Question Type: Multiple-choice with one correct answer
Total Duration: 180 minutes (3 hours)
Total Marks: 240
Marking Scheme:
Correct Answer: +4 marks
Incorrect Answer: -1 mark
Unanswered Questions: 0 marks
The total marks obtained out of 240 will be used for preparing the Rank List. Note that not all candidates will be awarded a rank, and achieving a rank does not guarantee admission to an IISER.
How to raise objections:
Step 1: Visit the official website, iiseradmission.in.
Step 2: Click on the IAT 2024 answer key link on the homepage.
Step 3: Login using your credentials.
Step 4: The IAT 2024 answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Click on the answer key objection link.
Step 6: Select the answer you want to challenge.
Step 7: Attach supporting documents.
Step 8: Submit the objection and save a copy for future reference.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website. iiseradmission.in.