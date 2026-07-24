IISER 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At iiseradmission.in; Check How To Download Admission Offer

IISER 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The IISER 2026 round 1 seat allocation results have been made available via the official admission portal by the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER). After passing the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026, candidates who took part in the IISER counselling procedure can log in to view their IISER 2026 seat allocation results.

Those who were assigned a seat in the first round had the option of accepting it or holding out for a better seat in later rounds. If students choose the first option, they must confirm their admission by paying the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) by the deadline.

Direct link to check the seat allotment result

IISER 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Important dates

IISER IAT 2026 Result: June 29, 2026

Registration for IISER 2026 Counselling: July 2 to July 9, 2026

Round 1 Counselling and Admission Offers: July 24 to July 28, 2026

Round 2 Counselling and Admission Offers: August 1 to August 5, 2026

Round 3 Counselling and Admission Offers: August 10 to August 13, 2026

Round 4 Counselling and Admission Offers: August 2026

Round 5 Counselling and Admission Offers: August 2026

Round 6 Counselling: September 2026

Round 7 Counselling: September 2026

Round 8 Counselling and Admission Offers: September 2026

Important: Candidates must carefully follow the counselling schedule. Missing the deadline for seat acceptance or document submission may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

IISER 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check the seat allotment result

The IISER 2026 round 1 seat allocation results have been made available via the official admission portal by the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER):

Step 1: Go to the IISER admissions website.

Step 2: Enter your password and application details to log in.

Step 3: View the programme specifics and assigned IISER.

Step 4: Save a copy of the admission offer letter for your records.

Direct link to check the seat allotment result

IISER 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: What's next?

Candidates who receive an admission offer after the IISER 2026 Round 1 seat allotment can either accept the allotted seat and complete the admission process or decline the offer if they do not wish to join.

Candidates who are not allotted a seat in Round 1 or choose to decline their offer may be considered in subsequent counselling rounds, subject to merit and seat availability. If seats remain vacant after the initial rounds, IISER may conduct additional counselling rounds in August.