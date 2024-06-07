IIMC Admissions 2024: Last Date to Apply For MA programmes extended Till June 15

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). | Facebook

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, has extended the application deadline for its Master of Arts (MA) programmes to June 15, 2024. This extension allows candidates more time to apply for the MA in Media Business Studies (MBS) and MA in Strategic Communication programmes.

Detailed information about the MA programmes, including eligibility criteria and the application process, is available on the IIMC website. Candidates who have taken the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET-PG) exam in mass communication and journalism and hold a bachelor's degree with at least 55 percent marks are eligible to apply. Those in their final year or semester of their bachelor's programme are also eligible.

This extension provides aspiring candidates an additional opportunity to pursue advanced studies in media business and strategic communication. IIMC encourages individuals to use this extended window to submit their applications and secure a spot in these MA programmes.

"Candidates are advised to read the IIMC Prospectus (Prospectus 2024_25_final.pdf) on the IIMC website before applying. The detailed syllabus for both programmes is also available on the IIMC website," stated Rakesh Kumar Goswami, admissions in charge at IIMC.

The MA programmes are designed to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in the media industry. The MA in Media Business Studies focuses on training managers to navigate the evolving media landscape, while the MA in Strategic Communication prepares professionals to manage communications strategically, according to IIMC management.