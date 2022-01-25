IIM Udaipur records 100% placements for MBA in Digital Enterprise Management

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur announced it has concluded Campus Recruitment Program 2021-2022 for its One-Year Full-Time MBA in Digital Enterprise Management batch with 100 percent placement record for the second consecutive year.

A total of 128 roles were floated to the students and a total of 47 companies participated in the placement season. The Institute shared Topline findings. The size of this year’s batch was significantly increased over the inaugural batch last year. It consists of 26 students with 3-5 years of work experience, and 11 students with 5+ years of work experience. The average work experience of the cohort is 55 months. The minimum work experience mandatory for doing the course is 3 years.

Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, "The increase in the batch size and the outstanding response by recruiters shows the shift in business paradigms and the rapidly-growing importance of digital learning in the management ecosystem.”

Increase in Package | IIM Udaipur

The students bagged some of the most sought-after roles in highly relevant domains like Digital Strategy, Digital Transformation, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Digital Experience, and Cloud.

Majors tech companies such as Accenture Technology, Cognizant, EXL, Innover Digital, Conga, and other companies in the IT Services and IT consulting domain offered sector specific roles. TransWorld Group of Companies offered international roles in Digital Marketing, Analytics, and Corporate Strategy roles.

Tuesday, January 25, 2022