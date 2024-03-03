IIM Shillong Announces Exciting Job Opening For Young Professionals, Know More!

IIM Shillong | IIM Shillong website

The Indian Institute of Management Shillong (IIM Shillong) has recently released a job opening for the position of Young Professional. Interested candidates can now submit their applications for this exciting opportunity in the management field.

IIM Shillong is conducting a recruitment drive to hire two Young Professionals. The job openings are located in Shillong, Meghalaya, offering candidates a chance to work in an energetic and dynamic setting. The chosen applicants will receive a competitive monthly salary of Rs. 60,000, ensuring financial stability and opportunities for career advancement.

Individuals who wish to apply for the Young Professional role at IIM Shillong must make sure to submit their applications prior to the specified deadline of March 15, 2024. It is also important for applicants to be aware that the maximum age requirement for this position is 35 years.

One noteworthy feature of this recruitment is that candidates are not required to pay any application fees, making it available to a diverse range of individuals. This exemption of fees demonstrates IIM Shillong's dedication to promoting equal opportunities and ensuring a fair and inclusive recruitment procedure.

When it comes to the qualifications needed, applicants are required to have a Post Graduation/Master's Degree from well-known universities or prestigious institutes that are recognized at a national level. Additionally, they should have achieved a minimum overall score of 60%. This educational prerequisite highlights the institute's focus on maintaining high academic standards and expertise in the specific field of study.

To submit an application for this job opening, candidates who are interested can easily visit the official website of IIM Shillong at www.iimshillong.ac.in. The online application procedure is designed to be user-friendly and efficient, allowing candidates to effortlessly submit their applications.