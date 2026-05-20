IIM Rohtak IPMAT Result 2026 Declared At admission.iimrohtak.ac.in; Direct Link Here

IIM Rohtak IPMAT Result 2026: The IPMAT Rohtak Result 2026 was formally released by the Indian Institute of Management Rohtak today, May 20, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test can now check and download their IPMAT scorecard 2026 through the official admission portal. The entrance exam for IIM Rohtak's esteemed five-year Integrated Program in Management was held on May 10, 2026.

Direct link to check the result

IIM Rohtak IPMAT Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates may check and download the IPMAT Rohtak scorecard 2026 by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Go to the Indian Institute of Management Rohtak's official admissions website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "IPM 2026-31 Result" link.

Step 3: In the login window, enter your password and registered email address.

Step 4: To view the results dashboard, click the login icon.

Step 5: The screen will display the IPMAT Rohtak 2026 scorecard.

Step 6: Download the outcome and print it out for your records.

IIM Rohtak IPMAT Result 2026: Details mentioned on score card

The IPMAT Rohtak Result 2026 scorecard contains important details related to the candidate’s entrance exam performance. Students are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned after downloading the scorecard. The result includes the candidate’s name and personal details, total marks obtained, section-wise scores, examination details, and qualification status, if applicable. These scores will be considered for the further stages of the IIM Rohtak IPM admission process.

IIM Rohtak IPMAT Result 2026: What's next?

According to the institute's selection standards, shortlisted individuals may be invited to the subsequent phases of the admissions process following the announcement of the IPMAT results. Counselling rounds, in-person interviews, announcements of the merit list, and final admission confirmation are possible steps in the subsequent process.

For the most recent information about the IPMAT Rohtak counselling process, interview schedule, and admission procedures, candidates are advised to frequently visit the official website.

Students should also keep multiple copies of their scorecards and important documents ready for verification during the upcoming admission rounds.