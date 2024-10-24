 IIM Raipur Introduces Series of Management Development Programs; Check Schedule Here
Scheduled to run from November 1 to December 22, 2024, these programs aim to boost participant's careers and contribute to the organization's growth.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
IIM Raipur | File photo

Raipur: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, Building Business Owners in India, has announced its upcoming series of Management Development Programs (MDPs) which is designed to empower working professionals with cutting-edge managerial skills & knowledge. Scheduled to run from November 1 to December 22, 2024, these programs aim to boost participant’s careers and contribute to the organization's growth. 

The courses will encompass a wide range of cutting-edge topics tailored to meet today’s industry demands including Industry 4.0 Management & Execution, Strategic Thinking, and Corporate Communication, Developing Leadership through Theatre performance, and creating Powerful presentations. Additionally, Unlocking Leadership Skills, Negotiation Skills, Finance for Non-Finance Executives: Unlocking Financial Management Skills for Business Success, Effective Marketing, Healthcare Management, Building Core Leadership Competencies are also included.

Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, IIM Raipur said, “we at IIM Raipur firmly believe in cultivating forward-thinking leaders dedicated to bringing positive and impactful changes in industry. Hence, our curriculum is a perfect blend of both academic insights and practical exposure. With this series of MDPs we aim to ensure that our participant’s growth aligns well with the rapidly evolving business landscape while fueling their long-term success. I welcome all the aspiring candidates on a career-altering journey with us.”

