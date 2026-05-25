IIM Mumbai Signs MoU With BMC For Research, Sustainability And Urban Governance Projects

IIM Mumbai: In a move aimed at improving urban governance through research and innovation, the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to establish a long-term institutional collaboration across key areas of city planning, governance, sustainability, and public administration.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and IIM Mumbai have signed a landmark MoU to strengthen evidence-based urban governance and drive sustainable city development.



The collaboration will focus on:

• Research & policy advisory

• Data analytics & smart governance

•… pic.twitter.com/SlDCBCyWWa — IIM Mumbai (@IIMMumbai) May 25, 2026

The agreement was signed by Ashwini Bhide, Municipal Commissioner of BMC, and Prof. Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai, in the presence of senior civic officials and representatives from the institute.

Officials said the partnership is designed to create a structured framework that combines academic expertise with civic administration to develop practical and data-driven solutions for Mumbai’s growing urban challenges.

Focus on research, data & urban innovation

Under the MoU, institutions will work together on research and policy advisory projects related to urban governance, municipal finance, infrastructure planning, and public administration. The collaboration will also focus on data analytics and smart governance initiatives to help BMC strengthen evidence-based decision-making.

In the project, development of predictive models, dashboards for operations, and analytical tools is anticipated to help achieve digital transformation in the civic body.

Other issues related to improvement of city operations that are also going to be considered under the partnership include waste management, water supply systems, and health-care logistics.

Capacity building for civic officials

One of the important aspects of the collaboration will be the executive education and training programme conducted for the officers of BMC. Such custom-made programs will address areas like urban administration, geo-spatial infrastructure planning according to the PM Gatishakti national master plan, PPP governance, risk management, and procurement processes.

Collaboration is also expected between the two institutions on sustainability and climate resilience-related initiatives such as flood management, carbon footprint reduction, environmental sustainability, and the circular economy.

Public health care initiatives are also going to be another aspect that both universities will collaborate on.

Urban innovation lab to be set up

One of the key outcomes proposed under the partnership is the establishment of a joint BMC-IIM Mumbai Urban Innovation Lab or Centre of Excellence. The lab is expected to function as a real-world testing space for urban innovation projects using Mumbai as a live case study.

According to officials, the centre will pilot projects in mobility, waste management, water systems, and digital governance while bringing together students, researchers, startups, policymakers, and civic administrators.

The collaboration will also create opportunities for IIM Mumbai students through internships, consulting projects, field immersion programmes, and doctoral research focused on urban issues identified by BMC.

Joint committee to monitor progress

To oversee the implementation of the MoU, a Joint Steering Committee co-chaired by the IIM Mumbai Director and the Municipal Commissioner will be formed within 30 days. The committee will identify priority projects, review progress, and monitor outcomes on a quarterly basis.

Speaking at the event, Ashwini Bhide said Mumbai’s scale and complexity require collaborative solutions rooted in innovation and institutional capacity. She noted that the partnership would help strengthen administrative systems and support sustainable urban development.

Prof. Manoj Kumar Tiwari said the agreement represents a meaningful partnership between academia and civic leadership. He added that faculty members, researchers, and students from IIM Mumbai would work closely with BMC to create practical solutions that improve governance and enhance the quality of life for citizens.