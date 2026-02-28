IIM Mumbai 2026 Placements: Highest Package Offered Rs 71.4 LPA; Consulting Leads the With 123 Offers

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) 2024-2026 Final Placement Process has been concluded. This year, 502 offers have been secured across its MBA Operations, MBA, MBA Sustainability Management Programs, and Supply Chain Management.

The report also highlights that the BFSI registered a remarkable 33% year-on-year increase in hiring, the strongest sectoral surge of the season. FMCG hiring also expanded by 24%, as per the placement report.

Three of the 505 graduating students chose to let go of the placement process in order to pursue business ventures. More than 200 recruiters from various industries and regions participated in the month-long placement exercise, which demonstrated the institute's rising prominence in India's management education market.

What is the highest package offered?

As per the official IIM Mumbai Placement Report, the highest annual domestic offer was Rs71.4 lakh. The cohort's top 10 percentile averaged Rs 47.5 lakh annually, the top 20 percentile secured Rs 41.4 lakh, and the top 50 percentile secured Rs 34.5 lakh, indicating strong demand well past the peak.

What was the largest recruiting domain?

Consulting remained the single largest recruiting domain, accounting for 123 offers, as per the placement report. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Manufacturing, Operations, Consulting, FMCG, General Management, Information Technology, Logistics, Pharma & Healthcare, Product Management, and Sales & Marketing were among the many other industries in which the majority of the students were placed.

Prominent Recruiters

Key organizations making high-impact offers: AB InBev, Bajaj Auto, Citi, Eternal, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Kearney, Mondelēz International, PepsiCo, Pernod Ricard, Pidilite Industries, and Swiggy.

Legacy Recruiters

Legacy recruiters returned in large numbers, reaffirming their long-standing relationships with the institute. Accenture Strategy & Consulting, Amazon, Asian Paints, Colgate-Palmolive, Diageo, Flipkart, Godrej Group, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, L'Oréal, Microsoft, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, PwC US Advisory, Reliance Industries, and Tata Administrative Services all offered diverse and high-impact roles across functions, demonstrating continued confidence in the quality and versatility of IIM Mumbai graduates.

First-Time Recruiters

Notable first-time recruiters include Aequitas Investments, African Industries, Arvind Fashions Limited, AWL, Bayer, BDK Valve, Birla Pivot, Bristlecone, Dalmia Bharat, Dezerv, Dr Lal PathLabs, ET Money, eTrade Marketing, Fibe India, FinRight Technologies, Grupo Bimbo, HCLSoftware, IndiaFirst Life Insurance, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indian Clearing Corporation Limited, Intueri Consulting, Isa Logistics, LivSYT, Lyric, Media.net, Mindsprint, Nexsales, Nomura, Nouryon, ORO Labs, Oxane Partners, Partnr, PolicyBazaar, Power Finance Corporation Limited, Procol, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited, Roc360, Shaadi.com, Sirius AI, Straive, Truemeds, Virtusa, and Wings Pharmaceuticals, among others.

What Did the IIM Mumbai Director Say?

The placement season, according to Prof. Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai, reflects both IIM Mumbai's preparedness to meet the changing demands of a business environment that is rapidly changing.

"We are witnessing a decisive shift in how industry values management talent, particularly in BFSI and AI-driven roles. The 33% surge in BFSI hiring is a validation of our location advantage and our academic focus on finance and analytics. Our graduates are entering organizations not merely as managers but as architects of transformation in an era defined by artificial intelligence and digital disruption," he stated.