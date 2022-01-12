IIM Lucknow joins hands with Imarticus Learning; launches program in financial services, capital markets

IIM Lucknow and Imarticus Learning have announced the launch of an Advanced Management Program in Financial Services and Capital Markets.

Designed by industry experts and academicians at IIM Lucknow, the program will provide mid-level management professionals with in-depth domain exposure in Corporate Finance, Valuation and Modelling, Equity Research, Investment Banking, Risk Management, Corporate Banking, Digital Banking, Treasury Operations, and FinTech.

The program will cover key aspects of financial services and capital markets. Each of the course modules will have live virtual teaching and learners will also be given access to the campus immersion at IIM Lucknow twice – once at the beginning, and once at the end of the program.

The program will have IIM Lucknow delivering six modules, and Imarticus Learning providing 1 module in Fintech. Additionally, the program will include projects and stimulations, along with leadership masterclasses from leading business executives in the Financial Services domain.

The course will provide learners with peer networking opportunities with campus immersion and an executive alumni status of IIM Lucknow.

Prof. Ajay K Garg, Chairperson, Management Development Programme (MDP), IIM Lucknow said, “The latest Advanced Management Programs in Financial Services and Capital Markets will cover the key aspects of the Financial Services spectrum and provide professionals with a medium to further their careers.”

“We anticipate a fruitful and long-term collaboration, and we will be releasing other courses in other verticals in the near future,” said Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and MD of Imarticus Learning.

The month-long course will have two batches per year with six days of campus immersion in total and will be targeted at high-performing mid-level and senior-level management professionals from the Financial Services sector in India and globally.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 03:47 PM IST