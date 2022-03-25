IIM Lucknow invites applications for its executive program in Strategic HR

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, is inviting applications for its Executive Program in Strategic HR. Developed in association with WileyNXT, an online executive education program partner from Wiley, the first batch of the HR certification program is set to commence from April 16th, 2022.

The Strategic HR program by IIM Lucknow is designed for aspiring human resource executives who are passionate about building tech-savvy future organizations, it said in a statement.

Integration of disruptive tech into HR

According to PwC’s Human Resources Technology Survey, the integration of disruptive technologies into human resource management function is leading to broader business transformation across organizations, reaping valuable benefits and outcomes. The new-age technologies are helping solve some of the biggest challenges relating to human capital, which include recruiting, learning and development, remote work, benefits, compensation, and diversity and inclusion.

What is Strategic HR program?

The Strategic HR program’s curriculum consists of 160+ learning hours along with 6 masterclasses by top CXOs and business leaders. It also entails insightful and engaging sessions from the leading faculty of IIM Lucknow and industry leaders. Graduates in any discipline with a 50 percent or equivalent score in the highest qualification, and at least 3 years of work experience in business or an education specialization in Human Resources roles are eligible for this program. On successful completion of the program, a joint certification from IIM Lucknow and Wiley will be provided, the statement added.

The Strategic HR program by IIM Lucknow is a six-month experiential learning program that provides certification courses for HR professionals on integrating data and technology into the human resource function and helps business deliver impactful results to customers, organizations, employees and partners. Learners will get an opportunity to transfer acquired knowledge into practical application via means of case studies, projects and discussions, according to a press statement.

HR domain becoming more agile post-pandemic

Commenting on the program, Prof Girsh Balasubramanian, Assistant Professor, Human Resource Management, Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow said, “As an after-effect of the ongoing pandemic, we are seeing that most of the companies are going through core transformations in their culture, values and talent strategy. The HR domain is becoming a lot more agile and owing to the new skills demand of the function, it is imperative to create professionals who are equipped and skilled enough to help enterprises adopt and deploy disruptive technologies across the system.”

Prof. Pavni Kaushiva, Assistant Professor, Human Resource Management, Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow added, “Companies are becoming increasingly reliant on technology, necessitating digital transformation across the board. The pandemic has made us realize the role of digital and tech-empowered HR leaders in helping organizations navigate through unprecedented challenges. Attuned to the market demand, our Strategic HR program is a niche program which focuses on upskilling HR professionals in a way that they could easily deal with the evolving and dynamic challenges across the function.”

Ritesh Kumar, Country head Wiley India said, “We are glad to be extending our partnership with IIM Lucknow across one more program. Continuing on our mission of helping professionals find new ways to achieve, get certified, and advance their careers, we are geared towards providing our services to a whole new batch of learners.”

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 01:01 PM IST