IIM Lucknow Celebrates 38th Convocation, Honors 785 Graduates | IIM Lucknow

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) celebrated its 38th convocation ceremony on March 16, 2024, marking a significant milestone for the 785 students who have successfully finished their studies.

The graduation event at IIM Lucknow was attended by Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the Chairperson of the Board of Governors, and Prof. Archana Shukla, the Director of IIM Lucknow. The ceremony included the presentation of degrees to the graduating students.

In her address, Mallika Srinivasan, the Chairperson & Managing Director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, was the Chief Guest shared valuable insights drawn from her professional journey, encouraging the graduating class to embrace the myriad opportunities available in today's dynamic landscape.

Mallika Srinivasan, the Chairperson & Managing Director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited | IIM Lucknow

She said, "As you step out into the exciting world as our new generation of professional leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers, I extend my warmest wishes for your success. I urge you to embark on your journey with ambition and confidence, balancing boldness with humility, people with technology, disruption with purpose, and core values with culture."

The group of students who graduated consisted of individuals from different programs such as the MBA, MBA-ABM, Ph.D., Executive Ph.D., MBA-SM, International Programme for Executives, and the Post-Graduate Programme for Working Executives.

The event also honored exceptional individuals with esteemed accolades | IIM Lucknow

The event also honored exceptional individuals with esteemed accolades, such as the Chairman's Gold Medal, Director's Medal, and various other awards in different fields.

In his address, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of the Board of Governors at IIM Lucknow, highlighted India's evolving role on the global stage and the immense opportunities presented by mega-trends like Artificial Intelligence and sustainability. He said, "As we witness the evolving landscape of geopolitics, it is evident that India is carving out its distinctive role on the global stage. The emergence of mega trends such as Artificial Intelligence, sustainability, and technological advancements presents vast opportunities domestically and internationally, with India serving as a hub of talent and innovation."

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of the Board of Governors at IIM Lucknow | IIM Lucknow

"As you venture into the world, remember that alongside technical skills, it is your managerial and leadership prowess that will truly set you apart. Uphold the values of ethics, nurture your aspirations, and embrace a strong work ethic as you shape the future,” he added.