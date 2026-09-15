IIM CAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended To September 22 At 5 PM; Check Revised Last Date, Exam Schedule | Official notice

IIM CAT 2026 Registration Deadline: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have extended the CAT 2026 registration deadline to September 22, 2026, at 5 PM. Candidates who are yet to apply for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 can complete the registration process before the revised deadline.

According to the CAT 2026 media release dated September 15, the registration process, which began on August 3, 2026, was earlier scheduled to close on September 17. The deadline has now been extended to September 22.

Candidates can complete the CAT 2026 registration through the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in.

Direct link to read the announcement

CAT 2026 Revised Registration Dates

The important registration dates are as follows:

Registration begins: August 3, 2026, at 10 AM

Revised registration deadline: September 22, 2026, at 5 PM

Edit window: A short edit window will be provided after registration closes

CAT 2026 exam: November 29, 2026

The CAT authorities have clarified that the September 22 deadline will not be extended under any circumstances. Candidates have been advised to complete their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

CAT 2026 Exam Date And Pattern

CAT 2026 will be conducted on November 29, 2026 (Sunday) in three sessions.

The test will have a total duration of 120 minutes and will comprise three sections:

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) Quantitative Ability (QA)

The IIMs have also reserved the right to change the examination date or timing if circumstances require it.

CAT 2026 Exam Centres

CAT 2026 will be conducted in approximately 170 cities across the country.

Candidates will be allowed to select five preferred cities while filling out the application form. The CAT Centre will make efforts to allot a test centre in one of the preferred cities.

However, in case of high demand in a particular region, the CAT Centre may allot a centre close to one of the preferred choices. Once a test centre has been allotted, requests for a change will not be permitted.

The list of test cities may also be changed at the discretion of the CAT authorities.

CAT 2026 Application Form Edit Window

After the registration deadline, a short edit window will be made available to candidates who have successfully registered and paid the applicable fee within the stipulated deadline.

Candidates will be allowed to edit only the following details:

Photograph

Signature

Test city preferences

No other details in the application form will be available for editing during this window.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official CAT website for updates regarding the registration process, edit window and examination.