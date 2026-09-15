IIM CAT 2026 Registration Closes Today At 5 PM; Last Chance To Apply NOW At iimcat.ac.in |

CAT 2026 Registration: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 registration deadline is today. Candidates who meet the requirements may apply online at iimcat.ac.in, the official CAT website, until September 15, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

For postgraduate, doctorate, and other management programs provided by India's IIMs and a number of affiliated institutions, the CAT is the national admission exam. The CAT 2026 exam will be given in three sessions on Sunday, November 29, 2026, in roughly 170 test cities.

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Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to check the eligibility criteria

CAT 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Registration Begins: August 3, 2026, at 10:00 AM

Last Date to Apply : September 15, 2026, at 5:00 PM

Admit Card Download : November 4 to November 29, 2026

CAT 2026 Exam Date : November 29, 2026 (Sunday)

Exam Mode : Three sessions

Expected Result : First week of January 2027

Score Validity: Till December 31, 2027

CAT 2026 Registration: Registration Fee

The application fee is as follows:

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹1,350

All other candidates: ₹2,700

The registration fee is non-refundable. Candidates claiming reservation must upload valid category certificates during the application process.

CAT 2026 Registration: How To Apply For CAT 2026

The following steps can be taken by candidates to finish the application process:

Step 1: Go to iimcat.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: When registering, enter a working email address and mobile number.

Step 3: Enter your academic, personal, and other pertinent information.

Step 4: If applicable, upload the required paperwork and category certifications.

Step 5: Choose five test cities.

Step 6: Make the necessary registration payment.

Step 7: Carefully go over all the details and send in the application.

Step 8: Save the confirmation page to your computer for later use.

Candidates will be assigned to one of their selected cities based on availability once registration closes. A nearby city may be chosen if none of the chosen cities are available.

Direct link to apply

CAT 2026 Registration: Reservation Policy And Certificate Guidelines

Reservations at the IIMs will be provided as per Government of India norms:

SC: 15%

ST: 7.5%

NC-OBC: 27%

EWS: Up to 10%

PwBD: 5%

While EWS certifications should be valid for the 2026–2027 fiscal year and based on the 2025–2026 fiscal year evaluation, NC-OBC certificates must be granted on or after April 1, 2026.

According to the CAT 2026 Information Bulletin, applicants who filed for a new NC-OBC or EWS certificate after April 1, 2026, but did not get it before the registration deadline, may submit the required undertaking along with the older certificate and proof of application.

Candidates should carefully consider their category while registering because once an application is completed, it cannot be changed.