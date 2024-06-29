IIM Ahmedabad Professor's Viral Post: Student Asks For Deadline Extension To Watch T20 World Cup Final

A social media post by Promila Agarwal, Associate Professor at IIM Ahmedabad (as per her X bio), has been going viral. In the X (formerly known as Twitter) post, Agarwal shared a picture of what looked like an email sent to her by one of her students.

In the email, the student is requesting a two-day deadline extension so that they can watch the India vs. South Africa T20 World Cup final in peace.

On the social media network X, Promila Agarwal posted a screenshot of the email she got from her PGP students.

"I am writing to you to request a 2-day extension for the s due tonight as part of the GPP course. As you may be aware, the India vs South Africa World Cup final is taking place today, a monumental event that holds significant emotional weight for many of us. Given its significance, many of us will be closely following the game, making it challenging to focus fully on our academic work," read the text of the email screenshot.

"This match has the potential to make history by ending our series of heartbreaks in major finals and become a "where were you then" moment that will spark conversations for years to come. We assure you that we remain dedicated to our studies and are committed to submitting high- quality work. An extension of two days would allow us to balance this important occasion with our academic responsibilities effectively," it added.

Netizens React

An X user joked by writing, "Demand is quite legitimate."

Some X users praised the efforts of the student and wrote, "Brave effort," "Approve it, Prof." and "We can even consider a 72-hour extension!"

Several users were also curious to know the response that the students received from Agarwal. One user wrote, "I hope you acceded to the request?" and "They deserve the extension, especially for the fact that they're so professional to ask it beforehand rather than come up with lame excuses later or put up bare minimum efforts."