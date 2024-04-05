IIITH PGEE 2024 Registration Ends Today At pgadmissions.iiit.ac.in

Unsplash

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is closing registrations today for the monsoon session of the IIITH Postgraduate Entrance Examination (IIITH PGEE) 2024. Initially slated to close on April 1, the deadline was extended to April 5. For those yet to submit their applications, the process can be completed via the official website - pgadmissions.iiit.ac.in.

Exam Date and Time:

Scheduled for May 4, 2024, the IIITH PGEE 2024 will take place from 2 PM to 5 PM across multiple centers in various cities.

Fees:

All applicants are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹2500, regardless of their category or gender.

How to apply:

Visit pgadmissions.iiit.ac.in, the official website.

Choose the ‘Postgraduate Entrance Examination (PGEE)’ option on the homepage.

Click on the ‘Applications are open’ link located at the bottom of the page.

Register to receive login credentials.

Log in and fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents.

Proceed to make the examination fee payment.

Submit the form, and remember to download and print it for future reference.

Students aspiring to pursue M Tech/MS/PhD degrees at the prestigious IIIT Hyderabad take this examination.