IIIM Sambalpur Celebrates Record-Breaking MBA Intake, Enrolling 60% Female Students

Sambalpur: IIIM Sambalpur, one of the premium B-schools in the nation, announced the inauguration of its 9th MBA batch 2023-25, marking it as the biggest batch of the Institute. The Institute has increased the batch size from 300 last year to 320 this year.

With inclusivity as one of the core values of IIM Sambalpur, the new batch saw a galloping increase in women's participation, with 60% of female students (197 seats) marking their seats in the course out of 329 students. Male students bagged the rest, 40% of the seats (132 seats). The Institute aspires to provide students with excellent learning experiences in all aspects of management education to adapt to the dynamically rapid business environment. The new batch facilitates comprehensive tech-enhanced learning.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by esteemed guests, including Dr. Tapan Kumar Chand, President of Vedanta Ltd., and Ms. Swati Agarwal, Partner at Deloitte, who provided inspiring insights to all students present at the ceremony. Sharing knowledge and wisdom with great transparency and expertise, they guided the incoming batch onto their academic journeys ahead and what the same would entail. Prof. Shivani Sharma delivered a vote to thank all dignitaries who were present at the event.

Mr. Tapan Kumar Chand, President of Vedanta Ltd., shared the importance of ethical leadership. He shared his professional experiences with students and the importance of ethical leadership in different roles and its benefits in the long run. He underlined the power of concentrated efforts, which will help one in achieving great results.

As IIM Sambalpur commences with its new academic year, its mission remains undefeated and focused on nurturing socially responsible leaders who can drive as well as encourage positive change in society. With its esteemed faculty, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and industry partnerships, IIM Sambalpur is industriously dedicated to making a crucial impact on the business landscape in India and beyond.