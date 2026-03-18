IIFCL Registration 2026 Begins At iifcl.in: Apply For 37 Officer Posts Before April 10

IIFCL Recruitment 2026: The India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) has opened the registration process for Officers in Grade-A (Assistant Manager) and Grade-B (Manager) today on March 18, 2026.

The registration window will remain open until April 10, 2026. Applicants are required to complete submissions through the prescribed online mode within the specified timeframe, including payment of application fees.

THE IIFCL has announced the recruitment for 37 vacancies in Assistant Manager (Grade A) and Manager (Grade B).

IIFCL Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Online Registration Start Date - 18 March 2026

Online Registration End Date - 10 April 2026

IIFCL Recruitment 2026: Application Process

Applicants can follow the below step-by-step process to apply online for IIFCL Grade A & B Recruitment 2026.

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) at iifcl.in .

Step 2: Click on the New Registration link and enter basic details like name, mobile number, and email ID. A registration number & password will be generated and sent via SMS/email.

Step 3: Fill in the application form using registration login credentials

Step 4: Upload required documents such as scanned copies of Photograph, Signature, Thumb impression, and Handwritten declaration (as per the format).

Step 5: Pay application fee

Step 6: Click on Final submit

Step 7: Take a printout for future use.

IIFCL Recruitment 2026: Application Fees

UR/EWS/OBC - Rs 600

SC/ST/PwBD - Rs 100

IIFCL Recruitment 2026- Vacancies

Assistant Manager, Grade-A (Regular Basis): 33 vacancies

Manager, Grade-B (Regular Basis): 4 vacancies

IIFCL Recruitment 2026 - Eligibility

Candidates must have B.E/B.Tech, LLB, CA, MBA, PGDM, BA +LLB

IIFCL Recruitment 2026 - Age Limit

Age Limit - Between 21 and 30 years