IIBF Opens CAIIB 2026 Registration For May–June Cycle At iibf.org.in; Apply Till March 24 With Late Fee

IIBF CAIIB 2026 Registration: The CAIIB Registration 2026 procedure will begin today, March 4, 2026, on the official website of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance, iibf.org.in.

After passing the JAIIB, banking professionals can now apply online for the 2026 May–June cycle of the Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB) exam. To finish the registration process, candidates must log in with their current IIBF membership number and password.

IIBF CAIIB 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Registration begins: March 4, 2026

Last date (without late fee): March 10, 2026

Last date (with ₹100 late fee): March 17, 2026

Last date (with ₹220 late fee): March 24, 2026

IIBF CAIIB 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Must be a member of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF).

Must have successfully passed the JAIIB examination.

Membership subscription should be active at the time of application.

The examination is open only to qualified banking professionals.

IIBF CAIIB 2026 Registration: Application fees

First attempt: ₹5,000 + GST

Second to fifth attempt: ₹1,300 + GST

Late fee (if applying after initial window): ₹100 or ₹200 (in addition to exam fee)

Note: The fee must be paid online and is non-refundable once paid.

IIBF CAIIB 2026 Registration: How to apply

Step 1: Go to iibf.org.in, the official website.

Step 2: Choose CAIIB 2026 by clicking on the "Examinations" section.

Step 3: Enter your password and membership number to log in.

Step 4: Carefully enter the necessary personal and professional information.

Step 5: In accordance with the guidelines, upload your most recent photo and signature.

Step 6: Choose the testing location and elective.

Step 7: Pay the relevant application fee online.

Step 8: Fill out the form and save the confirmation receipt for your records.

Direct link to apply

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website.