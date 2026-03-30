IGNOU Releases Tentative Date Sheet For June 2026 Term-End Examination: Check the Official Notification Here 

IGNOU Datesheet 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the tentative date sheet for the June 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE) today on the official website. Candidates planning to appear for the upcoming exams are advised to check the schedule carefully and complete all required formalities within the given deadlines. Students can report discrepancies (if any) in the date sheet via email to datesheet@ignou.ac.in within the specified deadline.

IGNOU issues a tentative date sheet to allow students to identify and report any examination conflicts or discrepancies before the schedule is finalized.

IGNOU Datesheet 2026: IGNOU June 2026 Exam Schedule

As per the tentative schedule:

Exam Start Date: June 1, 2026

Exam End Date: July 15, 2026

Morning Session: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Evening Session: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

IGNOU Datesheet 2026: Steps To Download

Candidates can use the instructions provided here to download the IGNOU datesheet 2026 from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the "Notification" or "Examination" sections.

Step 3: Select "Tentative Date Sheet - June 2026 Term-End Exams."

Step 4: Select a program/course from the list. Download the date sheet as a PDF to your device.

Step 5: Carefully review the dates and note any discrepancies. Candidates can download the IGNOU datesheet for 2026 by clicking on the link provided here.

IGNOU Datesheet 2026: Important Details

While filling out the examination form, candidates must follow these conditions:

Registration for the selected courses must be valid and not time-barred

Required assignments must be submitted before the due date

Students must have completed the minimum duration required for their program.

Failure to meet these conditions may result in rejection of the exam form.

IGNOU Datesheet 2026: No Change in Exam Dates for Certain Cases

IGNOU has clarified that requests for a change in exam date or session will not be accepted under the following circumstances:

Courses belonging to the same group (Group 1 to Group 6)

Backlog courses from different years

Courses from different programmes

Courses from different specialisations under the MP programmes