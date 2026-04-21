IGNOU Releases B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing And PGDRPC Answer Key 2026; Raise Query Till April 26

IGNOU Answer Key 2026: As per the official notification, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the Answer Key for B.Ed B.Sc. Nursing and PGDRPC exams on the official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the IGNOU Examination and are willing to challenge the IGNOU Answer Key 2026 can send their queries through the email ID entrancetest@ignou.ac.in on or before 26th April, 2026.

Candidates should note that NO QUERY will be entertained after 26th April, 2026 (06:00 pm).

IGNOU Answer Key 2026: Direct Link To Download

B.Sc (Nursing) Answer Key 2026 (Official PDF): Click Here

PGDRPC Answer Key 2026 (Official PDF): Click Here

B.Ed Answer Key 2026 – Official Notification: Click Here

IGNOU Answer Key 2026: How To Download the Answer Key

Visit the official IGNOU B.Ed. Admission portal: ignou-bed.samarth.edu.in

On the homepage, go to the top navigation bar

Click on the option “Download Answer Key”.

You will be redirected to the B.Ed. Entrance Exam 2026 answer key download page.

In the Candidate Login section, enter your registered Email ID and Password.

Fill in the Captcha Code as displayed on the screen.

Click on the Login button.

Your IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam 2026 Answer Key will be available for download.