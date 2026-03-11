IGNOU June TEE 2026 Registration Commences At ignou.samarth.edu.in; Exams Scheduled From June 1 To July 15

IGNOU June 2025 Registrations: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has release a notification stating that the IGNOU June Term-End Examination (TEE) 2026 registrations have commenced from today. The last date to register is April 10, 2026, as per the official notification released. Candidates who are eligible can submit their exam forms through the official website, exam.ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU June TEE 2026 for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programs will be conducted from June 1 to July 15, 2026. The exams will be held in pen-and-paper as well as computer-based test (CBT) modes.

IGNOU June 2025 Registrations: Exam Dates and Exam Times

The examinations will take place in two shifts:

Morning shift: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Evening shift: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

IGNOU June 2025 Registrations: Exam Fees

Candidates can check out the dates for the IGNOU 2025 exam fees below:

Theory exam: Rs 200 per course

Practical exam: Rs 300 for courses up to 4 credits Rs 500 for courses above 4 credits

Project Fees up to 4 credits