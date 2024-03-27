IGNOU June 2024 Term End Examination (TEE) Registration Open: Apply By March 31!

Representative Image |

Registration is now open for the June 2024 Term End Examination (TEE) at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). The candidates have until March 31, 2024 at 6 pm to apply for the exam without any late fees. The exams, covering both distance learning and online programs, are set to begin on June 1, 2024.

A fee payment is necessary for every course the candidate enrols in. For theory courses as well as practical or lab courses, the fee is Rs 200 per course. If the candidate fails to meet the deadline of March 31, 2024, they can still submit their application between April 1 and April 30, 2024 (6 pm). A late fee will be charged of Rs 1,100 for the candidate enrols after the given deadline.

For students who enrolled from January 2023 onwards, there's an additional fee for practical exams and projects. It's Rs 300 per course for up to four credits and Rs 500 per course for more than four credits.

The IGNOU online link is available for the eligible candidates of the upcoming June 2024 TEE to submit their examination forms, project submissions, and practical exams.

The candidates need to make sure to generate an ABC identification number when completing the June 2024 examination application. Failing to do this could result in the grades not being registered in the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) and Digilocker, potentially causing delays in the release of results.

Steps To fill out the exam form

Visit the official website exam.ignou.ac.in.

Mark the declaration box.

Fill out the examination form.

Key in your enrollment number, program, and regional center.

Pay the required fees.

Save and download for future reference.