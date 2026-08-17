IGNOU July 2026 Admission Deadline Extended To August 31; Apply Online For ODL, Online Programmes At ignou.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU July 2026 Admission Deadline Extended: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline for new applications for the July 2026 admissions session. The extension was announced via the official social media account. Qualified candidates may now apply online and thru open and distance learning (ODL) for admission to all advertised programs until August 31, 2026.

The last date of submission of Online Re-registration form for July, 2026 session extended till 31st August, 2026 for all programmes offered in ODL and Online mode.https://t.co/OQFGyt3yTy — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 17, 2026

Candidates may apply using the relevant admission websites for online and ODL programs.

IGNOU July 2026 Admission 2026: Direct Links

ODL Programmes: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Online Programmes: ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/index.php/registration/user/register

IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Documents Required

Candidates should keep the following documents ready before filling out the application form:

Passport-size photograph: Colour photograph with a white background, in JPEG format and less than 100 KB.

Signature: Scanned signature in JPEG format, less than 100 KB.

Educational qualification certificates: Certificates/documents in JPEG or PDF format, less than 200 KB.

Experience certificate: Required only for candidates with applicable work experience.

Category certificate: SC/ST/OBC certificate, if applicable.

IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU admissions website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Click "New Registration" if this is your first application.

Step 3: Enter your current email address and mobile number when registering, then verify both with an OTP.

Step 4: Create a username and an alphanumeric password (8–16 characters).

Step 5: To log in, enter your registered login credentials.

Step 6: After selecting your preferred program, carefully fill out the application form.

Step 7: Upload the required files, such as the academic certificates, photo, and signature, in the designated format.

Step 8: Preview the application to verify all the details.

Step 9: Pay the application fee with a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

Step 10: Complete the application and store the confirmation page for your records.

Direct link to apply for ODL Programme

Direct link to apply for Online programme

IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Important Instructions

Use their own functional email address and mobile number when registering.

Ensure that the registered email is active during the admissions process.

To log in, enter your registered email address or username.

Use the most recent version of Google Chrome to finish the application.

It is possible to scan and upload documents from the original copies.

Before submitting the application, carefully review it.