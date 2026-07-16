IGNOU July 2026 Admission Deadline Extended Till July 31 For ODL And Online Programmes; Check Steps To Apply

IGNOU July 2026 Admission 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admissions for the July 2026 admission cycle. The extension was announced through the official social media handle. Eligible candidates can now apply for admission to all notified programmes offered through the open and distance learning (ODL) and online modes until July 31, 2026.

Candidates can submit their applications through the official admission portals for ODL and online programmes.

IGNOU July 2026 Admission 2026: Direct Links

ODL Programmes: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Online Programmes: ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/index.php/registration/user/register

The last date of submission of Online Re-registration form for July, 2026 session extended till 31st July, 2026 for all programmes offered in ODL and Online mode.https://t.co/OQFGyt3yTy — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) July 16, 2026

IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Steps to Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below to access the IGNOU July 2026 Admission steps:

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU admission portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

Step 2: Click on 'New Registration' if you are a first-time applicant.

Step 3: Register using your active email ID and mobile number and verify both through OTP.

Step 4: Create a username (8–16 characters) and an alphanumeric password (8–16 characters).

Step 5: Log in using the registered credentials.

Step 6: Select the desired programme and carefully fill in the application form.

Step 7: Upload the required documents, including photograph, signature and educational certificates, in the prescribed format.

Step 8: Preview the application form and verify all details.

Step 9: Pay the application fee through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI.

Step 10: Submit the application form and download or print the confirmation page for future reference.

The last date for July, 2026 Fresh Admission extended till 31st July, 2026 in respect of all notified programmes offered in ODL and Online mode.https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF (For ODL Programmes)https://t.co/aQIaCrNxti (For Online Programmes) pic.twitter.com/kfNDAZRJwW — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) July 16, 2026

IGNOU July 2026 Admission: APAAR ID Mandatory

IGNOU has advised applicants to keep their APAAR ID ready before beginning the application process. Students facing issues while creating their APAAR ID can use the support link available on the admission portal.

Eligible students can also apply for Government of India scholarships through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) after their admission is confirmed.

IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Documents Required

Applicants should keep the following documents ready before filling out the application form:

Passport-size colour photograph with white background (JPEG, less than 100 KB)

Signature (JPEG, less than 100 KB)

Educational qualification certificates (JPEG/PDF, less than 200 KB)

Experience certificate (if applicable)

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC), if applicable

IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Important Instructions

Applicants are advised to:

Use their own active email address and mobile number during registration.

Ensure the registered email remains functional throughout the admission process.

Log in using the registered email address or username.

Use the latest version of Google Chrome while filling the application form.

Scan and upload documents from the original copies.

Carefully review the application before final submission.

IGNOU Refund Policy

The registration fee is non-refundable. However:

The programme fee is refundable before admission confirmation.

After confirmation of admission, 15% of the programme fee (up to ₹2,000) will be deducted if a cancellation request is submitted.

Students opting for soft copies of study material will receive a refund after deduction of the registration fee.

No refund will be processed after 60 days from the admission closing date.

IGNOU has also reiterated that ragging is strictly prohibited and has advised applicants to read the Common Prospectus carefully before applying.