IGNOU Extends TEE 2021 Assignment Submission Deadline, here's what you need to know

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the date of submission for assignments of the IGNOU Term-End Exam, commonly known TEE, December 2021 and June 2022 sessions.

As per the revised schedule, the last day for TEE December 2021 assignment submission is April 30, 2022, and the assignment submission deadline for TEE June 2022 is extended till May 15, 2022.

For details, candidates can visit the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in.

The Term-end exam, or TEE, December 2021 was commenced by IGNOU on March 4, 2022 and ended on April 11, 2022.

The exam was conducted in 800 examination centres across the world. There were 19 overseas examination centres and 89 jail centres activated for the exam. As per the data by the university, a total number 6,76,790 students appeared for the TEE December 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 07:40 PM IST