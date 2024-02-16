IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline for ODL Programs to Feb 29, 2024

IGNOU

The Indira Gandhi Open University (IGNOU) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for its open and distance learning (ODL) programs to February 29, 2024, for the January admission cycle. This extension provides prospective students with additional time to complete their applications for various courses offered by IGNOU.

Interested individuals seeking admission to IGNOU's ODL programs can submit their applications through the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Additionally, for those interested in Fixed Learner Intake Programmes (FLIPs), a separate registration process is required through ignouflip.samarth.edu.in.

The courses available under FLIPs include:

Post Graduate Diploma in Maternal and Child Health

Post Graduate Diploma in Geriatric Medicines

Post Graduate Diploma in Hospital and Health Management

Diploma in Nursing Administration

Post Graduate Diploma in HIV Medicines

Post Graduate Certificate in Medical Management of CBRNE Disasters

Candidates can select up to three study centers during the registration process. The registration fee for FLIP courses is Rs. 400. Shortlisted candidates will be notified via email and required to pay the course fees upon confirmation of admission.

Documents Required for IGNOU Jan 2024 ODL Courses:

Candidates applying for IGNOU's January 2024 ODL courses must upload scanned copies of the following documents:

Photograph (file size < 100 kb)

Signature (file size < 100 kb)

Relevant educational qualifications (file size < 200 kb)

Experience certificate (file size < 200 kb)

Category certificate (if applicable, file size < 200 kb for SC, ST, OBC candidates)

It's important to note that candidates withdrawing before receiving admission confirmation will receive a full refund of their registration fee. However, withdrawals within 15 days after admission confirmation will incur a deduction of Rs. 500 before the refund is processed.