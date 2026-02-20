IGNOU Begins Post Basic BSc Nursing Admissions For January 2026 At ignounursing.samarth.edu.in; Apply By March 5

IGNOU Post Basic BSc Nursing January 2026: The admissions procedure for the January 2026 session of Indira Gandhi National Open University's Post Basic Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing program has begun. The university's dedicated portal is being used to conduct the online application process. Candidates who meet the requirements can register and apply via ignounursing.samarth.edu.in, according to an official announcement. The online registration deadline is March 5, 2026.

IGNOU Post Basic BSc Nursing January 2026: Important details

Admission Session: January 2026

Online Application Start: Ongoing

Last Date to Apply Online: March 5, 2026

Official Application Portal: ignounursing.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU Post Basic BSc Nursing January 2026: Eligibility criteria

Must be a Registered Nurse and Registered Midwife (RNRM).

Must have completed a three-year Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM).

If 10+2 passed: Minimum 2 years of work experience after RNRM registration.

If Class 10 (Matric) passed: Minimum 5 years of work experience after RNRM registration.

For male nurses without midwifery training in GNM: Must provide a 6–9 months training certificate from an institution recognised by the Indian Nursing Council.

IGNOU Post Basic BSc Nursing January 2026: Steps to apply

The procedures listed below can be used by interested candidates to apply online:

Step 1: Go to ignounursing.samarth.edu.in, the official IGNOU nursing admissions website.

Step 2: Select "New Registration" and register using a working email address and phone number.

Step 3: Carefully enter your academic, professional, and personal information.

Step 4: Upload the necessary files, such as certificates of education, evidence of registration, and certificates of experience.

Step 5: Complete the form and pay the application cost online.

Step 6: A copy of the completed application should be downloaded and saved by candidates for their records.

Direct link to apply