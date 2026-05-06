IGNOU Begins July 2026 Re-Registration Process For ODL, Online Programmes; Apply Now At ignou.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU July 2026 Re-Registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially started the re-registration process for the July 2026 academic session today, May 6. The facility is available for all students enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programs. Eligible candidates can complete their re-registration through the official Samarth portal.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply is June 30, 2026. Students are advised to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. IGNOU may extend the deadline, but late submissions will attract an additional fee.

IGNOU July 2026 Re-Registration: How to Apply for IGNOU July 2026 Session

Candidates can follow these steps to complete their re-registration:

Visit the official IGNOU Samarth portal

Log in using enrolment number and password

Select the courses for the next semester or year

Pay the applicable fee through online modes

Download and save the confirmation receipt for future reference

IGNOU July 2026 Re-Registration: Fee Details

Candidates who complete their re-registration within the stipulated timeline will be required to pay a standard fee of Rs 300. However, those applying after the deadline (if extended) will have to pay a late fee of Rs 200 in addition to the regular re-registration charges.

IGNOU July 2026 Re-Registration: Documents Required for Re-Registration

Before beginning the application process, students should keep the following details ready:

10-digit enrolment number

Date of birth

List of courses for the upcoming semester or academic year

Access to online payment methods (debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking)

IGNOU July 2026 Re-Registration: Important Instructions for Students

IGNOU has issued important guidelines for candidates:

The re-registration process is only applicable to existing students

Applications must be submitted through the Samarth portal only

Programme fees must be paid online using UPI, debit card, credit card, or net banking

Students should avoid waiting until the last date to prevent server congestion or technical glitches

For the latest updates and notifications, candidates are advised to regularly check the official IGNOU website.