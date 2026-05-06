IGNOU Begins July 2026 Re-Registration Process For ODL, Online Programmes; Apply Now At ignou.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU July 2026 Re-Registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially started the re-registration process for the July 2026 academic session today, May 6. The facility is available for all students enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programs. Eligible candidates can complete their re-registration through the official Samarth portal.
As per the schedule, the last date to apply is June 30, 2026. Students are advised to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. IGNOU may extend the deadline, but late submissions will attract an additional fee.
IGNOU July 2026 Re-Registration: How to Apply for IGNOU July 2026 Session
Candidates can follow these steps to complete their re-registration:
Visit the official IGNOU Samarth portal
Log in using enrolment number and password
Select the courses for the next semester or year
Pay the applicable fee through online modes
Download and save the confirmation receipt for future reference
IGNOU July 2026 Re-Registration: Fee Details
Candidates who complete their re-registration within the stipulated timeline will be required to pay a standard fee of Rs 300. However, those applying after the deadline (if extended) will have to pay a late fee of Rs 200 in addition to the regular re-registration charges.
IGNOU July 2026 Re-Registration: Documents Required for Re-Registration
Before beginning the application process, students should keep the following details ready:
10-digit enrolment number
Date of birth
List of courses for the upcoming semester or academic year
Access to online payment methods (debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking)
IGNOU July 2026 Re-Registration: Important Instructions for Students
IGNOU has issued important guidelines for candidates:
The re-registration process is only applicable to existing students
Applications must be submitted through the Samarth portal only
Programme fees must be paid online using UPI, debit card, credit card, or net banking
Students should avoid waiting until the last date to prevent server congestion or technical glitches
For the latest updates and notifications, candidates are advised to regularly check the official IGNOU website.