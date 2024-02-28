IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam 2024 Results Declared, Check Now At ignou.ac.in

Representative Image | File

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has published the IGNOU B.Ed entrance exam results for 2024 on its official website ignou.ac.in today. Those who took the exams can now view their results by visiting the website.site.

Additionally, IGNOU has furnished a straightforward connection for applicants to conveniently verify their outcomes.

The IGNOU B.Ed exam was held on January 7, 2024, in an online format. Those who pass the entrance exams and make it onto the merit list will be asked to attend the IGNOU B.Ed counseling 2024. However, IGNOU has not yet announced the counseling schedule.

Candidates participating in the counseling session are advised to bring their original certificates for verification.

To check the IGNOU B.Ed entrance examinations result 2024, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website ignou.ac.in.

2. Go to the part titled Outcome of PhD /BEd /BSCN(PB) Entrance Test for the January 2024 Session on the homepage..

3. Provide the necessary login information.

4. Save and download the copy.

It is advised recommends that all applicants regularly monitor the email addresses they have provided for any updates and notifications.