IGCSE March Results 2024: 'Used Marking Scheme To Score Better': 94% Scorer

Mohammad Umair Bamboowala, a student at the Jankidevi Public School, Mumbai. | File

Aspiring to pursue a career in theoretical physics, Mohammad Umair Bamboowala, a student at the Jankidevi Public School, Mumbai, has scored 94% in the IGCSE.

When asked about his interest in physics, he said, "I have always been curious about how everything works. Physics explains the functioning of the earth. I am eager to discover new things."

He further shared that being curious also helped him with his studies. "I always ask the question 'why' and try to get answers for them; it has really helped me," he told The Free Press Journal (FPJ).

Being overjoyed with his achievement, he shared being nervous before the results. He said, "I was very tense but got what I expected. I am grateful and satisfied with what I have accomplished."

Recalling a challenging incident during his English exam, he mentioned feeling stressed. "I was very tense and demotivated. I felt like I did not perform well in the writing skills part, but my parents calmed me down and helped me focus on the next exam."

Playing chess and a little screen time helped Bamboowala deal with the pre-exam stress.

His study strategy and revision techniques included thoroughly reading the textbooks, making personal notes, writing practice, and solving two to three past exam papers daily. He said, "I also made use of the marking scheme. I looked up how the answers would be rewarded with marks and used the keywords in the answers."

In the future, he aspires to pursue higher education in Germany.