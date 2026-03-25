IDBI SO Recruitment 2026 Begins For 33 Posts At idbibank.in; Salary Up To ₹1.97 Lakh Per Month

IDBI SO Recruitment 2026: An official IDBI SO Recruitment 2026 has been announced by IDBI Bank Ltd. for the 2026–2027 Specialist Officer recruitment. IDBI is accepting online applications from qualified candidates. On March 25, 2026, the detailed notice PDF was released and the online application procedure for IDBI SO Recruitment 2026 began at www.idbibank.in.
The goal of the iDBI So Recruitment 2026 is to fill 33 positions in different categories, from Junior Assistant Manager to Deputy General Manager.
Direct link for official announcement
IDBI SO Recruitment 2026: Importnant Dates
Registration Begins: March 25, 2026
Registration last date: April 8, 2026
IDBI SO Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details
Information Technology & MIS (IT & MIS): 19 Posts
Deputy General Manager (Grade D): 5
Assistant General Managers (Grade C): 7
Managers (Grade B): 7
Security Officer: 8 Posts
Junior Assistant Manager (Grade O)
Risk Management – Information Security: 4 Posts
Assistant General Managers (Grade C): 2
Managers (Grade B): 2
Audit – Information System (IS): 2 Posts
Assistant General Manager (Grade C)
IDBI SO Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Deputy General Manager (Grade D):
Age: 35 to 45 years
Experience: Minimum 10 years
At least 7 years in the relevant functional area
Assistant General Manager (Grade C):
Age: 28 to 40 years
Experience: Minimum 7 years
At least 4 years in the relevant functional area
Manager (Grade B):
Age: 25 to 35 years
Experience: Minimum 4 years
At least 2 years in the relevant field
Security Officer / Junior Assistant Manager:
Upper age limit: 50 years
Must have served in the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force for at least 15 years
Should be a retired Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO)
IDBI SO Recruitment 2026: Application Fee
Fee Structure (Including GST):
General / OBC / EWS: ₹1050/-
SC / ST: ₹250/-
Mode of Payment:
Debit Card (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro)
Credit Card
Internet Banking
IMPS
Cash Cards / Mobile Wallets
Important Note:
Application once submitted cannot be withdrawn
Fee once paid will not be refunded or adjusted for future processes
IDBI SO Recruitment 2026: Required documents
Photograph:
Dimensions: 200 x 230 pixels
File Size: 20 KB – 50 KB
Signature:
Dimensions: 140 x 60 pixels
File Size: 10 KB – 20 KB
Thumb Impression:
Dimensions: 240 x 240 pixels
File Size: 20 KB – 50 KB
Handwritten Declaration:
Dimensions: 800 x 400 pixels
File Size: 50 KB – 100 KB
Note:
Candidates must follow the specified size and dimension guidelines while uploading documents.
IDBI SO Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply
Step 1: Use the aforementioned link to apply directly or visit IDBI's official website at idbibank.in.
Step 2: Select Careers >> Current Openings on the homepage.
Step 3: Select "Recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2026-27" from the notification.
Step 4: After selecting "Apply Online," a new page will open.
Step 5: Accurately fill out the application form with your personal and educational information.
Step 6: A photo, signature, thumb impression, handwritten declaration, and scribe declaration (if chosen) can all be uploaded by candidates.
Step 7: To submit the application, pay the accessible application cost.
Step 8: Lastly, download the application for your records and submit it.
IDBI SO Recruitment 2026: Selection process
The selection process for IDBI Specialist Officer recruitment involves multiple stages designed to assess a candidate’s qualifications and suitability for the role.
Preliminary Screening:
Candidates are shortlisted based on age, educational qualifications, and relevant work experience.
Group Discussion & Interview:
Shortlisted candidates are invited for a Group Discussion (GD) and/or Personal Interview (PI).
Final Selection:
Based on overall performance, fulfilment of eligibility criteria, and successful completion of a medical examination.
IDBI SO Recruitment 2026: Salary Structure
Deputy General Manager (Grade ‘D’):
Pay Scale: ₹102300–2980(4)–114220–3360(2)–120940 (7 years)
Gross Monthly Emolument (Metro Cities): Approx. ₹1,97,000
Assistant General Manager (Grade ‘C’):
Pay Scale: ₹85920–2680(5)–99320–2980(2)–105280 (8 years)
Gross Monthly Emolument (Metro Cities): Approx. ₹1,57,000
Manager (Grade ‘B’):
Pay Scale: ₹64820–2340(1)–67160–2680(10)–93960 (12 years)
Gross Monthly Emolument (Metro Cities): Approx. ₹1,19,000
For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website.