IDBI SO Recruitment 2026 Begins For 33 Posts At idbibank.in; Salary Up To ₹1.97 Lakh Per Month

IDBI SO Recruitment 2026: An official IDBI SO Recruitment 2026 has been announced by IDBI Bank Ltd. for the 2026–2027 Specialist Officer recruitment. IDBI is accepting online applications from qualified candidates. On March 25, 2026, the detailed notice PDF was released and the online application procedure for IDBI SO Recruitment 2026 began at www.idbibank.in.

The goal of the iDBI So Recruitment 2026 is to fill 33 positions in different categories, from Junior Assistant Manager to Deputy General Manager.

Direct link for official announcement

Direct link to apply

IDBI SO Recruitment 2026: Importnant Dates

Registration Begins: March 25, 2026

Registration last date: April 8, 2026

IDBI SO Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

Information Technology & MIS (IT & MIS): 19 Posts

Deputy General Manager (Grade D): 5

Assistant General Managers (Grade C): 7

Managers (Grade B): 7

Security Officer: 8 Posts

Junior Assistant Manager (Grade O)

Risk Management – Information Security: 4 Posts

Assistant General Managers (Grade C): 2

Managers (Grade B): 2

Audit – Information System (IS): 2 Posts

Assistant General Manager (Grade C)

IDBI SO Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Deputy General Manager (Grade D):

Age: 35 to 45 years

Experience: Minimum 10 years

At least 7 years in the relevant functional area

Assistant General Manager (Grade C):

Age: 28 to 40 years

Experience: Minimum 7 years

At least 4 years in the relevant functional area

Manager (Grade B):

Age: 25 to 35 years

Experience: Minimum 4 years

At least 2 years in the relevant field

Security Officer / Junior Assistant Manager:

Upper age limit: 50 years

Must have served in the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force for at least 15 years

Should be a retired Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO)

IDBI SO Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Fee Structure (Including GST):

General / OBC / EWS: ₹1050/-

SC / ST: ₹250/-

Mode of Payment:

Debit Card (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro)

Credit Card

Internet Banking

IMPS

Cash Cards / Mobile Wallets

Important Note:

Application once submitted cannot be withdrawn

Fee once paid will not be refunded or adjusted for future processes

IDBI SO Recruitment 2026: Required documents

Photograph:

Dimensions: 200 x 230 pixels

File Size: 20 KB – 50 KB

Signature:

Dimensions: 140 x 60 pixels

File Size: 10 KB – 20 KB

Thumb Impression:

Dimensions: 240 x 240 pixels

File Size: 20 KB – 50 KB

Handwritten Declaration:

Dimensions: 800 x 400 pixels

File Size: 50 KB – 100 KB

Note:

Candidates must follow the specified size and dimension guidelines while uploading documents.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Use the aforementioned link to apply directly or visit IDBI's official website at idbibank.in.

Step 2: Select Careers >> Current Openings on the homepage.

Step 3: Select "Recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2026-27" from the notification.

Step 4: After selecting "Apply Online," a new page will open.

Step 5: Accurately fill out the application form with your personal and educational information.

Step 6: A photo, signature, thumb impression, handwritten declaration, and scribe declaration (if chosen) can all be uploaded by candidates.

Step 7: To submit the application, pay the accessible application cost.

Step 8: Lastly, download the application for your records and submit it.

Direct link to apply

IDBI SO Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process for IDBI Specialist Officer recruitment involves multiple stages designed to assess a candidate’s qualifications and suitability for the role.

Preliminary Screening:

Candidates are shortlisted based on age, educational qualifications, and relevant work experience.

Group Discussion & Interview:

Shortlisted candidates are invited for a Group Discussion (GD) and/or Personal Interview (PI).

Final Selection:

Based on overall performance, fulfilment of eligibility criteria, and successful completion of a medical examination.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2026: Salary Structure

Deputy General Manager (Grade ‘D’):

Pay Scale: ₹102300–2980(4)–114220–3360(2)–120940 (7 years)

Gross Monthly Emolument (Metro Cities): Approx. ₹1,97,000

Assistant General Manager (Grade ‘C’):

Pay Scale: ₹85920–2680(5)–99320–2980(2)–105280 (8 years)

Gross Monthly Emolument (Metro Cities): Approx. ₹1,57,000

Manager (Grade ‘B’):

Pay Scale: ₹64820–2340(1)–67160–2680(10)–93960 (12 years)

Gross Monthly Emolument (Metro Cities): Approx. ₹1,19,000

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website.